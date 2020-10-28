Shinysleep launches Ortho Plus Mattress with 111 risk-free trial

Shinysleep, one of the leading mattress brands in India, has launched ‘Ortho Plus Mattress”, one of its kind mattresses that allow consumers to feel the comfort. The company’s mattress is a combination of Memory foam, HR foam, Bonded foam, and Cool gel foam, and high GSM breathable Knitted fabric.

As a part of the launch, Shinysleep will give a 111-night risk-free trial with a money-back guarantee.

Today, customers are continuously looking for new product advancements that add to comfort in their day by day lives. The Ortho Plus Mattress is a unique product that helps in dispersing the weight equitably on a superficial level which then returns to its original shape once the pressure is removed with excellent spine support. The mattress feel is medium-soft and best suitable for normal body weight and heavy bodyweight.

Commenting on the same Tarun Chugh, Founder of Shinysleep “We in our company have always endeavoured to place customers at the core of all our decisions. Ortho Plus mattress is a great product that takes comfort to the next level. We at Shinysleep incorporate high-density foams which are more durable than any other in comparison. The materials of superlative quality like the high GSM Knitted breathable fabric are used to provide maximal comfort. It will be accessible through an omnichannel model to get the item closer to our customers”.

Shinysleep Mattress is extremely durable and will last longer as the use of high-quality foams, Quilting, and Tapping have been made on the product. In an attempt to make the experience more personal, the customers can visit our office in all major cities or they can request to see the sample at their doorsteps. Shinysleep delivers the products in actual shape with 3 Layer protection which ensures the safety of the product.