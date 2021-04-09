Shiprocket Announces Appointment of Industry Stalwart Amit Dhawan as its Vice President, Customer Operations

New Delhi: As one of India’s fastest-growing startups, Shiprocket, a front-running tech-enabled logistics aggregation, and post-order fulfillment platform is strengthening its senior leadership team through a series of appointments. Very recently, the platform appointed Mr. Amit Dhawan as the Vice President for Customer Operations.

Amit has moved to Shiprocket after a stint of nearly 7 years with DishTV India Ltd., a leading Indian broadcast satellite provider, as its Head of Contact Experience. With over 20 years of robust professional experience, Amit has been associated with organizations in multiple industries such as DTH, Media, Telecom, Consumer Durables, BPO, IT, and BFSI across international markets.

With strong acumen in customer insights, Amit possesses an exceptional specialty in strategically designing a superlative customer experience for revenue enhancement. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics, along with a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI).

Aiming to drive greater customer loyalty, Amit will be focusing on building a high-performance culture around CX strategy through building scale and standards across customer touch-points to provide service excellence and seamless support for increased customer retention and enhancement of Shiprocket’s market share. Furthermore, he will also be responsible for the P&L of selected products in Shiprocket’s pipeline.

Speaking on the new announcement, Mr. Saahil Goel, CEO, and Co-Founder of Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket’s remarkable growth thus far, has been a result of our consistent focus on enhancing customer experience and strategizing ways to improve retention. To further scale our services and drive innovation, we have onboarded Amit Dhawan as the Vice President for Customer Operations. A highly motivated, forward-thinking professional, Amit has an exceptional track record, and we are confident that his rich industry experience and strategic way of working will elevate Shiprocket to greater heights.”

Adding to this, Amit Dhawan said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the senior leadership team of Shiprocket in the next phase of my career. My plans for Shiprocket include building robust support and scalable experience for the platform to achieve its growth targets. Having said that, every VoC needs to ensure that we have a competitive edge over other players in the market and raise the bar for customer experience. I look forward to working closely with the core team to achieve these goals.”

A data-driven logistics platform, Shiprocket has more than 100,000+ active D2C sellers on board, coupled with channel partnerships with 20 leading courier companies. At present, Shiprocket is striving to expand and bolster its logistics and fulfillment network PAN India and across select international markets.