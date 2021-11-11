Shiprocket Fulfillment scaled its processing capacity upto 1.8 lakh units per day during this festive season

New Delhi, November 11th, 2021: As the festive season continues in full swing, e-commerce players are facing a surge in demand. Shiprocket, India’s leading tech-enabled logistics and fulfillment platform, was processing 40,000 units per day through its fulfillment services and has now scaled to a peak of 1.8 lakh during this festive season sale. Currently, fulfillment warehouses range from 3,000 to 80,000 square feet and receive orders from sellers across different categories, but personal care remains at the top, followed by health and beauty, apparel and fashion accessories, and electronic accessories.

Shiprocket Fulfillment has observed a growth rate of over 90% month-over-month in the past 12 months, with 500+ clients onboard in less than eight months, of which 50-60% are D2C brands. Moving forward, Shiprocket plans to further bolster its fulfillment services by increasing its order processing capacity to 60,000 per day with 5 million inventory storage. Also, Shiprocket will expand its total warehousing area occupied to 4.5 lakh square feet to meet the required demand.

Speaking on the latest plans, Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket’s commitment is to provide a seamless, end-to-end fulfillment solution and has become the go-to, one-stop destination for all logistics and fulfillment requirements for lakhs of sellers on our platform. Amid this festive season, we have observed that a lot of marketplace sellers are using our services to ensure order fulfillment. With the increasing surge in demand for warehousing, we plan to expand our fulfillment capacity to be able to cater to more sellers.”

In Tier-II cities such as Surat, Jaipur, and Guwahati, Shiprocket Fulfillment delivers 5,000 units per day and 35,000 units per day in metros. In the near future, Shiprocket also plans to expand in cities like Lucknow, Hooghly, and Sonipat.

Fulfillment centers in Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi, Gurgaon, and Mumbai are Shiprocket’s busiest and most preferred locations.