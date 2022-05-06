Shiprocket further expands senior leadership team; appoints Varun Parihar as VP, Corporate Affairs

May 6th, 2022, New Delhi: Shiprocket, India’s leading tech-enabled logistics and fulfillment platform is continuing the aggressive expansion of its senior leadership team. The company has appointed Varun Parihar as the VP of Corporate Affairs, he will be responsible for policy advocacy, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

As one of the largest eCommerce shipping and enablement platforms, Shiprocket powers shipping and fulfillment for SMEs, D2C retailers, and social commerce sellers in India. At Shiprocket, Varun will leverage his background to manage all corporate affairs with the community and will be responsible for nurturing relationships with key stakeholders spanning government, strategic partners, and industry bodies. He will work closely to strategize and implement innovation and subsequent policy advocacy for e-commerce sellers and SMEs.

Varun envisions positioning the platform as a leading e-commerce enabler for small businesses, especially in the D2C segment, among key government bodies and industry associations. He also wants to help small businesses to adapt and flourish through e-commerce by creating a strong policy framework. Varun’s ambitions for Shiprocket are aligned with the platform’s overall goals for D2C enterprises, particularly for small-time sellers.

Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO, Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket is rapidly scaling, and to achieve our goals, we are expanding our senior leadership team. We are building a robust team with specific domain expertise, and Varun’s rich experience across organizations with significant government interfaces will help accelerate our vision towards building a go-to logistics platform for small businesses that they can trust and grow with.”

“Shiprocket’s growth trajectory over the past few years is commendable. The platform’s innovative, tech-driven solutions have contributed to the overall growth of the logistics sector. I am thrilled to commence the next phase of my career with Shiprocket and my priority will be to work closely with the industry and the Government to help create a progressive regulatory framework for this emerging industry to support more SMBs with their logistics needs.” added Varun Parihar, VP – Corporate Affairs, Shiprocket.

With more than 15 years of experience, Varun has worked in senior leadership positions in several noteworthy organizations in the private and public sectors, including Hero Mindmine Institute Ltd., Lee Hecht Harrison (Adecco), FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), OLA, and Udaan. A Corporate Affairs and Public Policy expert, he holds an MBA and PGDM in Marketing from the Institute of Marketing and Management, New Delhi, and has been a member of various government committees.