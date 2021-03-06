Shiprocket to Announce Winners of ‘Aarambh’, Business Plan Competition Hosted to Promote Women Entrepreneurship in D2C Space

New Delhi: Shiprocket, India’s leading tech-enabled logistics aggregation platform, will be announcing the winners of ‘Aarambh’, a business model competition for women D2C sellers across the country. Conducted in partnership with industry-leading companies like Unicommerce, Bluehost and SHEROES, the winners will be announced on 6th March 2021, just ahead of International Women’s Day.

Having chosen the Top womenpreneur finalists from across India, Shiprocket will announce the Top 3 winners, each of whom will be rewarded a cash prize of INR 1,00,000 each. The remaining finalists will receive Shiprocket’s advanced shipping credits worth INR 25,000. The winners will be chosen by an elite jury panel comprising of Mr. Akshay Ghulati, Co-Founder and CBO, Shiprocket, Ms. Merril Diniz, Head of Communications, SHEROES, Mr. Sanjeeb Padhee, Head of Sales, Unicommerce, Ms. Trisha Rajani Former COO, Dr Vaidya’s and Angel Investor, and Ms. Anupama Dalmia, Serial Entrepreneur & Karamveer Chakra Awardee.

The event will also feature a discourse discussing some key insights to manage an eCommerce business successfully where notable women guest speakers will share their personal entrepreneurial experiences. The discussion will also see the panelists voicing their thoughts on gender playing a role in the success of an entrepreneur.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Saahil Goel, CEO, and Co-Founder of Shiprocket said, “It’s a brilliant time to be in as more and more women are venturing into entrepreneurship today. It is to encourage this, Shiprocket has organized Aarambh to celebrate and foster the spirit of women entrepreneurship in the D2C space. With such initiatives that promote and facilitate women entrepreneurship, we are confident that India will move a step closer to its vision of ‘Bharat Commerce’ and AatmaNirbharta.

The contest was open to women entrepreneurs in the D2C sector from all age groups – be it students or working professionals, and even homemakers whose business is at the ideation stage or ‘commerce’ stage.