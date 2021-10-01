Shiprocket’s RocketFuel program joins hands with Huddle to invest up to $1million in D2C startups in India

New Delhi: With the aim of further backing and enabling D2C Startups, Shiprocket, India’s leading tech-enabled logistics and fulfillment platform, has partnered with Huddle, a leading sector-agnostic accelerator to launch Rocketfuel X Huddle, an accelerator program aimed at investing in and mentoring D2C startups across early to growth stages. Given the rich expertise, network, offerings, and investment capacity that Shiprocket and Huddle bring to the forefront, the program is designed to disrupt the fast-growing D2C ecosystem by creating an environment that drives growth for the selected startups that are a part of the cohort. Rocketfuel X Huddle is accepting applications until 21st October.

Focussing on D2C startups in the F&B, Beauty and Personal Care, Fashion and Apparel, and Home Improvement categories, the accelerator program will look to invest up to USD 1 million with equity investment starting from USD 100,000 per startup to back early and growth stage consumer ventures.

The program also offers instant access to revenue-based financing starting at USD 30,000 per startup, infrastructure across back-end and front-end support for startups and credits up to USD 500,000. Additional perks for the selected startups entail end-to-end fulfillment support through complimentary access to Shiprocket’s platform for a selected period of time, along with titanium benefits in fulfillment from the time of enrolment. Some of the benefits of this package from Shiprocket include an account manager for addressing shipping related challenges/queries, better-than-market pricing to ensure competitive logistics cost for the selected brands and beta access to many of Shiprocket’s proprietary data based tools.

Aimed at solving both capital and operational pain points, the Rocketfuel X Huddle accelerator program is equipped with the required infrastructure to offer tailor-made solutions for the selected startups. The program will feature eminent consumer investors and experts mentoring the startups. A few of these experts include Arjun Vaidya (Dr. Vaidya’s & Verlinvest) Shrey Aggarwal (The Belgian Waffle Co.) Mohit Satyanand (DFM Foods), Trisha Rajani (Dr. Vaidya’s), Naman Jhawar (MPL), Ashwin Bhadri (Equinox Labs), Ankit Tandon (OYO), amongst other D2C experts. Startups will also be provided support with end-to-end marketing and growth support, including product development, social media, performance, and influencer-led marketing.

Speaking on the program, Saahil Goel, CEO, and Co-Founder of Shiprocket, said, “India’s D2C market has grown leaps and bounds and is set to become a multi-billion-dollar industry by 2025 with several high-potential startups emerging in the space. Shiprocket, along with Huddle, has backed/accelerated and invested in over 100 startups that have gone on to revolutionize their respective industries. With this program, we aim to create a progessive ecosystem that will further drive the growth of emerging D2C startups in the country. We are looking forward to kick starting this program soon and fuel the growth of the selected startups.”

Adding to the aim of Rocketfuel X Huddle, Sanil Sachar, Founding Partner, Huddle, said “D2C ecosystem is accelerating rapidly, and with any rapid growth there is a requirement to create the ideal support and infrastructure to enable this everlasting surge. Huddle and Shiprocket together with the RocketFuel X Huddle is our way of reinstating our continuous belief, confidence to continuously build, and back winners setting the benchmark in the D2C story of India. Our aim from here is to enable, accelerate, and remain invested as partners to companies that join the Rocketfuel X Huddle, and we’re excited for what lies ahead!’

Set to be launched on 29th September 2021, the program, which will offer dedicated one-on-one mentorship from an industry-specific mentor, has its deadline for applications on 21st October 2021.