Shirt Theory, an affordable luxurious men’s fashion brand launches a premium collection of shirts

Shirt Theory is a premium luxe fashion brand for men, a one-stop-shop for affordable but opulent menswear. The brand believes that luxurious fashion should be within everyone’s reach. The premium shirts for men are durable, true-to-size, and most importantly, stylish. Shirt Theory is the perfect blend of luxury and comfort.



Shirt Theory’s wide range of collections includes Casual shirts, Evening wear, Formal shirts, Polo & tees, Relaxed Fit. They also offer Denim collections, Luxury Collection, and the Moonlight Collection. Moonlight is their latest collection which symbolizes the freshness and purity of the brand. You can pair your new favorite shirt with a woolen jumper for the chilly winter months, or wear it on its own for easy, breezy comfort during the summer. Their range of apparel is versatile, making it easy for you to find an outfit for all your needs. Whether it’s a business meeting, date night, or a day at the beach, you will find the perfect shirt for you at Shirt Theory.

Talking about the brand, Sanjay & Pallavi, Co-Founders of Shirt Theory, said, “With Shirt Theory, our aim was to create a fashion brand that transpired for everyone. Men who want to make a statement seek the best of luxury, and we have made it easier to access it. Customers can discover endless options for premium year-round staples, conveniently designed to be worn through every season. Additionally, you can enjoy free shipping on every purchase you make. We believe we should always put our customers first, which is why we have a guarantee that is catered to your convenience.”

To know more about the brand and to buy some affordable and luxurious shirts, head on to https://www.shirttheory.co.in/

