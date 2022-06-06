Shiva Cycles in association with NECC Group organised event on ‘World Environment Day’

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Shiva Cycles in association with NECC Group organised an event, where over more than 75 cyclists participated. The objective behind organising the event is to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling and conserve our mother earth.

The participants had a Zumba session and went for 50 Km cycling in Noida. The drive was concluded by doing tree plantation. Shiva Cycles intends for Noida and other adjoining areas to become pollution-free, and it can only happen when people will switch to public transport, and adopt cycling for smaller distances. Different age groups of people participated in the event, including women riders.

The culture of cycling has been missing, we want the culture to make a comeback like in earlier days. Kids love cycling, we want them to use it as it will give them a healthy lifestyle.

Priyanka Guin, Founder, Shiva Cycle, said, “We intend to make cycling a preferred mode for commuters, and it can only happen when we will switch to bicycles. There are multiple benefits of using a bicycle as it protects our environment, which will help us in go-green. Apart from it, cycling is the best option when it comes to physical exercise. It is clinically proven also that cycling regularly can keep various types of health issues at bay”, while Ritesh Mishra, Head Rider & Admin NECC group said, “I am pleased to see that we have done this association with Shiva Cycles as our goals align with each other. We want to make this event much bigger in the coming year, also many more such rides are planned together with Shiva cycles in coming months including Independence Day, and expand the cycle community to save our nature, protect the environment and keep our city clean and beautiful. Considering the climate change happening at a drastic level, it is our responsibility to go sustainable, and change our lifestyle”