Shiva Cycles in association with SWAG Group organises event on the occasion of World Bicycle Day

In the last few years, people are becoming more and more fitness freaks that in turn is boosting the demand for the cycle market. As India marks World Bicycle Day today, Shiva Cycle has come forward to aware people to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. The company organised an event with Firefox Bike Sation in association with SWAG (Superwomen Athletic Group) group. The event took place today in Noida.

Cycling has gained attention from the health sector aiming to increase levels of physical activity, and from the transport and planning sector.In today’s time, women are also using cycle, which is a great move because it helps them stay healthy and fit. As per reports, women face a triple threat of risk factors when it comes to arthritis: biology, genetic predisposition and hormones.

The other prominent factor behind the growth attributes to the rising inclination of people toward a healthy lifestyle. The growing awareness regarding the multiple health benefits of bicycling, such as cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, flexibility, decreased stress levels, better posture, and strengthened bones are the major factors playing a crucial role in people adopting bicycles these days.

"The World Health Organization recommends a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. Despite knowing the benefits of exercise, there are only a few who indulge in physical activity on a daily basis. Therefore, through this event, we want to encourage women to adopt cycling, as their male counterparts are more likely to resort to cycling as compared to the women according to a statistic. Motivating consumers to rigorously use bicycles is not just a step toward a healthy lifestyle but will help in protecting the environment by saving fuel".