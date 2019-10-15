Leading luxury jewellery house Shobha Shringar Jewellers in association with FitZup Studios’ IP ‘Bride & Fit’ where Indraneil Sengupta with Barkha Sengupta relive their wedding ceremony and gorgeous Riddhi Dogra & Sayantani Ghoshi are seen in Royal Andaz as bride squad in a photoshoot hosted at Planet Hollywood -Beach Resort, Goa. The celebrities bestowed the store with their presence on 9th October 2019 where the launched the digital campaign alongside the Limited Edition NCHANT collection in esteemed presence of Snehal Choksey, Director, Shobha Shringar Jewellers along with Sunny Arora & Neeraj Mishra, Founder & Co-Founder, FitZup

NCHANT Collection that was carefully curated by the celebrities which includes some of the best designs curated by Nisha Choksey in 22k Yellow Gold crafted with rare precious gemstones like Emeralds, Rubies, Polkis, Pearls. The collection showcases impeccable Jadao Karigari that artisans of Shobha Shringar Jewellers are known for. The collection hosts the entire bridal and bridegroom’s trousseau including Mangtikas, earrings, chokers, haars, hathphools, rings and bangles.

‘As a brand, Shobha Shringar Jewellers always does innovative collaborations that appeal to our customers. In past we have designed the Miss India Crown for Manushi Chillar. This season, we came across this innovative idea where Fitness was married with Bridal Avatars and these gorgeous celebrities Riddhi Dogra, Sayantani Ghoshi, Barkha Sengupta & Indraniel Sengupta needed us to curate something for them to showcase at the shoot. Though the concept of the shoot is about how a bride needs to be fit, she also needs beautiful jewellery to complete the look. We therefore designed their looks which as NCHANT Collection. The same pieces will be now available for our patrons. Associating with FitZup Studios on this was an absolute delight’, said Snehal Choksey, Director, Shobha Shringar Jewellers.

‘At FitZup Studios, we are now looking at exploring with various brands in different genre within fitness space. The team noticed that the bridal fitness is booming in India as everyone wants to look their best on their D-Day; hence strike the idea ‘Bride & Fit’. We realized that it is impossible to imagine an Indian bride without jewellery. And then we came across this heritage structure of Shobha Shringar Jewellers and were awed by their designs.We are pleased to partner with Shobha Shringar Jewellers as our vison matches in terms of today’s bride who goes extra mile, are ready to experiment and break the stereotypes. The content that we’d curated is very fresh and shall definitely appeal the young millennials.’Said Sunny Arora, Founder, FitZup Studios.

Thanking FitZup for this curated association, Anand Chatterjee, General Manager, Planet Hollywood Goa ‘It was our pleasure to have Bride & Fit team at Planet Hollywood Beach Resort. Planet Hollywood is for the guests who enjoy celebrity treatment and this is an exquisite opportunity to be a part of a concept to promote wedding, fitness and wellness in Indian with the most glamourous stars’.