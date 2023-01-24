Shodh Shikhar 2023, the one-of-its-kind Research & Innovation Festival announces registration

January 23 2023, Bhopal: Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU) from the AISECT Group is set to host the second edition of the National level Inter-University Research and Innovation festival Shodh Shikhar 2023. Conceptualised to support ongoing campaigns supporting self-reliance like- Atmanirbhar Bharat and Local to Global, Digital India and Skill India, Make in India, the Shodh Shikhar 2023 festival aims to bolster research talent and innovation towards national development. The festival is yet another medium by RNTU to promote Indian regional languages at a national level.

Interested students can visit the website www.shodhshikhar-agu.aisect.org and register by selecting the category and filling up the form. The last date for registration is 25th January 2023 and the final paper presentation and project display will be held on 24th – 25th February 2023. Students can register by paying a registration fee of 2000/- per paper and 3000/- per project, there is a participation fee of 1000/- per students. While any student, researcher or faculty member can participate in the research paper competition, only Diploma/UG/PG students from any university are eligible to participate in the research project competition.

The two-day event will comprise a Research Paper Conference and a Research Project Competition, Anushodhan and Navnirmani, focusing mainly on college students, researchers, industrialists and faculty members. Students can participate in various categories, such as Engineering & Technology, Science and Agriculture, Law and Education, Medical Sciences and Humanities and Liberal Arts.

Speaking on the second edition of Shodh Shikhar, Mr. Santosh Choubey, Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, said,” The first edition of the Shodh Shikhar festival was an immense success. We had participation from 350 students and researchers from our partner Universities, which celebrated the essence of regional languages in India while applying research and innovation to key areas of development. This year, I urge students and faculty members from all over the country to participate in large numbers and submit their innovative ideas and research that will further help channel our resources towards the nation’s development at large.”

The best research paper in each category will win a cash prize of INR 15,000, and the best project will win a cash prize of INR 25,000. Additionally, the winner projects will be displayed at Shodh Shikha Museum for a year, along with the researcher’s details.

The prime aim of conducting Shodh Shikhar is to promote our country’s researchers and brilliant young minds to contribute to nation-building through research papers and innovative working models of research projects.