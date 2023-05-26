Shoonya to Offer AI-based Predictions & Signals for Individual Stocks in Exclusive Partnership with ‘I Know First’

Mumbai,26, May 2023: Shoonya by Finvasia, the leading zero-brokerage trading platform, is India’s first trading platform to offer AI-based predictions & signals for individual stocks. This milestone was possible with their exclusive partnership with I Know First (IKF), the leading financial technology firm specializing in providing AI-powered stock market predictions. The cutting-edge technology from ‘I Know First’ predicts movements of up to 1500 Indian scrips and identifies the best investment opportunities on a daily basis for Shoonya customers. These predictions are based on extensive historic data research using AI and Machine Learning. This new milestone resonates with Shoonya’s dedication to empowering its customers with best-in-class features that create a competitive edge. The company has introduced a 30-day Free Trial period for its customers, after which it will be available for Rs. 999 per month.

Powered by ‘I Know First’, this new feature from Shoonya combines the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). It incorporates elements of artificial neural networks and genetic algorithms through which it analyses, models, and predicts financial markets. The predictions are based on extensive analysis of credible data to help customers make informed trading decisions.

It provides these key benefits:

Identify the best investment opportunities in the Indian market: It offers access to AI-based predictions for up to 1500 Indian scripts, including large, mid, and small-caps stocks, as well as predictions for Indian indices from the NSE and BSE Objective Approach: Market predictions with a unique quantitative, independent, and objective AI-based approach, developed by an experienced team of PhDs, engineers, and data scientists who have dedicated their expertise and years of experience to developing an algorithm that combines advanced AI and deep learning techniques. Color-coded Signals: Intuitive dark green (BUY) and Dark red (SALE) signals indicate strong market trends, while the light green and red signals represent weaker signals. It will help Shoonya customers easily interpret market movements and make quick trading decisions. Predictability indicator (Confidence Level): While the color codes signals show the magnitude of the market trends, each prediction provides an additional indicator for the prediction confidence level for every stock, allowing customers to identify and focus on the most predictable assets and make informed decisions. Instant Heatmaps: The predictive algorithm helps generate instant heatmaps for stock market forecasts across six different time ranges – 3D, 7D, 14D, 1M, 3M, and 1Y. AI-powered Portfolio monitoring: It offers to monitor the customer’s current portfolio with daily AI predictions, allowing to optimization of the portfolio in the right time. AI-Powered Stock Market Intelligence: Customers are able to stay ahead of the market by identifying the leading sectors of the Indian market, and access forecasts for the main indices in India.

On the occasion, Mr Sarvjeet Virk, Co-founder & MD of Finvasia, said, “We are thrilled to be India’s first trading platform to offer AI-powered predictive analytics and signals for the Indian market, through our exclusive partnership with I Know First. This marks a significant milestone for Shoonya as we continue to redefine and disrupt the trading landscape yet again in India. Unlike traditional advisory services that rely on subjective insights, our AI technology leverages extensive data-backed analysis to provide accurate predictions and valuable market insights. We are taking a giant leap towards the future of trading for our customers to make well-informed decisions, based on objective and reliable information.” Mr. Yaron Golgher, Co-founder and CEO, of I Know First added, ” We at I Know First are excited to partner with Shoonya to bring our powerful AI-based deep learning technology to the Indian traders. The Predictive Algorithm’s ability to identify the best opportunities and stock picks on a daily basis using extensive data research and analysis is unparalleled. The I Know First AI algorithm is being trusted by the world’s leading hedge funds, investment houses, banks, family offices, brokerage firms as well as high-net-worth individuals, and is going to be available to Shoonya’s customers, allowing them to gain a competitive edge. This is a powerful feature for every Indian trader and it goes beyond the traditional advisory methods. We are confident that I Know First’s cutting-edge technology combined with Shoonya’s customer-centric approach will revolutionize the investment strategies of Indian traders.”

To know more about India’s first AI-powered trading feature, one can sign up using this link: https://bit.ly/3o1e95d