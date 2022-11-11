Shoot your best SHOTT to win an iPhone 14 Pro or a Louis Vuitton bag, only at SHOTT, Andheri

November 11th, Mumbai – Nestled in a setting where luxury meets comfort and entertainment, it is specially sealed with sparkling color palettes that keep up with Mumbai’s always-hustling atmosphere. The recently launched adventurous space of SHOTT in Mumbai was established to liven up the hearts and moods of the patrons with stimulating games, adventure sports, party banquets, and a restaurant and bar with mouth-watering food and refined cocktails. Spread across a 25000 sq ft area, SHOTT also brings forth Asia’s first SPARK bowling lanes!

As soon as you enter the vibrant doors of SHOTT, the lively vibe of SHOTT will instantly enlighten your senses as you bring your loved ones together and embark on an adrenaline rush filled with lots of fun, laughter, and good times. SHOTT is the perfect spot for you to celebrate your smallest day-to-day victories in full swing! The arcade is filled with 100+ games, like Minecraft, Jurassic Park & Nerf, Rabbids & Ladders, luxe bowling alleys, laser tag wars, and premium quality service sealed with a quirky, chic, and lively vibe making it the perfect setting to celebrate with your family and loved ones.

Gaming at SHOTT helps you put your stress on the back burner. So get ready to restrict yourself from a regular ‘Netflix and Chill’ session and put your fun caps on as you eat, party, and play at your one-stop leisuresque destination at SHOTT.

SHOTT’s food menu houses everything from mouth-watering bar food such as onion rings, and garlic bread to exotic samosa cigars, falafels in pita pockets, nachos to bruschetta to paneer tikka or Lebanese wrap which will quite literally cause a storm of flavors in your mouth!

The sparkling bar is equipped with some delicious cocktails like the Nitro Smoke, infused with gin, rose, white wine and a smoked rose garnish. The frozen prosecco was generously concocted and garnished with pineapple leaf. The extensive menu also includes mocktails like hibiscus Ice Tea, and Cantaloupe Chamomile Tea, amongst others.

So what can you expect at SHOTT? You can get your game on and stand a chance to score high-end Luxury Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags or even an iPhone 14 Pro! Try your hand at the Vending Games and win goodies from luxury brands like Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Channel. You can also embark on an adventurous Laser Wars journey as you get together with your family and friends in one team and save the city from the missile launch!

“We are delighted about our launch at Mumbai, Andheri with a 25,000 sq. ft. area and we are determined to act by our mantra of providing world-class entertainment here at SHOTT, Andheri, which has 12 bowling lanes. We are the first movers in Asia to get “SPARK TECHNOLOGY” from Brunswick for our bowling lanes, it is an augmented reality experience on the Bowling Lanes. Apart from this we also have Laser Wars, Arcade games, Prize Redemption, Virtual Reality, and much more to offer. Additionally, we have restaurants and banquets for corporate meetings, family get-togethers, birthday celebrations, and parties.” says Smeet Shah, COO at SHOTT.

So are you excited to win thrilling rewards? SHOTT is known for generously rewarding you with exciting gifts. Previously, customers of SHOTT have won iPhones to MacBooks, bags from high-end brands like Louis Vuitton Armani, and Tumi, beauty products from Chanel, and Gucci, Cosmetics from Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, and much more. SHOTT is the perfect go-to spot for cheerful times and adventurous vibes! So book your slots now as it might be the only place where you spend quality time with friends and family. So, go on, shoot your best shot at SHOTT!