Shop for grocery winter essentials this “Super Value Days “on Amazon Fresh

Bengaluru, 1st November 2022: Welcome winter with seasonal delights and indulge in your favorite delicacies and recipes by replenishing your grocery basket during ‘Super Value Days on Amazon.in till 7th November. Customers can avail discounts? of up to45% off on groceries, household essentials, packaged foods, snacks & beverages, and staples among others by shopping on Amazon Fresh. Customers will also get to experience exciting offers from popular brands such as Daawat,Tata Sampann, Fortune, Dettol, and Aashirvaadamong others from their favourite online shopping destinations.

Customers can avail instant discount of 10% by using SBI Credit Card and Credit EMI with a minimum transaction of INR 2,500, and discounts up to INR 250 from 1st– 3rd November 2022 and 10% instant discount on ICICI Credit & Debit Card with a minimum transaction of INR 2,500, and discounts up to INR 300 from 4th – 7th November 2022.

Here are some of the offers by participating sellers:

Shop for cooking essentials at your convenience:

• DaawatRozana Super Basmati Rice, 5 Kg: DaawatRozana super is the finest basmati rice It is specially processed for daily cooking across a multitude of regular dishes and is a perfect fit for everyday consumption. Available on Amazon.in for INR 349.

• Aashirvaad Select Sharbatti Atta, 5kg: Aashirvaad Select Atta is made from the most carefully selected Sharbatti wheat grains sourced directly from the farmers of Madhya Pradesh to make sure that only the highest quality whole wheat. These rotis stay softer for a long time, retaining their moisture for longer due to the higher water absorption rate of the Atta. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 261.

• Tata Sampann Unpolished Toor Dal/ Arhar Dal| 1Kg:Tata Sampann Toor dal is unpolished as it does not undergo any artificial polishing with water, oil, or leather thereby retaining its goodness and wholesomeness. The 5-step process ensures that Tata Sampann Toor dal grains are uniform and of premium quality, giving you an all-natural, authentic taste. Dive into the scrumptious taste of Tata Sampann pulses and enjoy a lovely meal! Buy this for INR 152.

• Fortune Oil, 1 L Pouch Rice Bran Health – Relish kachoris, mathri, chakri to namakpaare with Fortune Rice Bran Health Oil that is naturally enriched with multiple nutrients like Oryzanol to provide health benefits for every member of the family. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 165.

Stock up your snacking essentials:

• Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Original, High in Iron, High in B Group Vitamins, Breakfast Cereals|1.2 Kg:Begin your day with Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Original. Breakfast that is nourishing, tasty & quick to make! Made from natural corn and is enriched with 8 essential vitamins and iron, providing a balanced combination of nourishment and taste. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 338 approx.

• Horlicks Health & Nutrition Drink 500 g Jar, For immunity and 5 signs of growth (Classic Malt): Horlicks is now available in 4 exciting and yummy flavors – classic malt, chocolate, elaichi, kesar badam, enjoy with a cup of hot milk. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 242.

• SunfeastFarmlite Active Oats with Almonds Biscuits, 150g: Feel the dash of almond and crunchy oats in every bite of sunfeastfarmlite biscuits. With it’s healthy oat fibre, it keeps you full all day. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 39.

Home & Personal Care:

• Surf Excel Matic Top Load Liquid Detergent 2 L Refill – The new Surf Excel matic liquid top load washing detergent gives you 100 percent stain removal in washing machines. Easy and better dissolution being liquid detergent it dissolves quickly in a high water level environment of washing machines, reaches stains effortlessly and leaves no residue on clothes or in machines. Available on Amazon.in for INR 370 approximately.

• Dettol Antiseptic Liquid for First Aid , Surface Disinfection and Personal Hygiene , 1000ml – Dettol Antiseptic Disinfectant Liquid is a multipurpose household cleaning essential that provides protection against germs and dirt on surfaces, cuts, wounds, etc. This concentrated liquid is used as an effective antiseptic by medical professionals and can kill 100-illness-causing germs. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 301 approximately.

Take care of your personal grooming needs:

• Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Lotion 400 ml – Let your radiant skin be your style statement by using this lotion. It is easy to use, and the beneficial properties of its ingredients will bring a magical change to your skin. The lotion provides 48 hours of moisturization and natural care with soothing floral notes. Get this for INR 234 approximately.

• Liril Cooling Mint Body Wash – Liril Cooling Mint Body Wash shower gel cleanses your body, makes you relax and leaves your skin feeling soft & smooth for a hygienic experience & brilliant beauty all day. It contains a perfect blend of 100% natural Ylang Ylang Essential Oil and Iris Extracts to provide you with the essence of a blissful shower moment any time! Available on Amazon.in for INR 116.

• Parachute Advanced Ayurvedic Hot Oil, 400ml + 90ml Pack – Give yourself a relaxing and warm champi with Parachute Advanced Hot Oil which is made with the goodness of pure coconut oil and enriched with natural ayurvedic ingredients. This unique blend gives you warmth and deeply nourishes your hair. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 172.