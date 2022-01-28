Shop, Play And March To Win At Oberoi Mall

As the country is all set to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day, Oberoi Mall announces one-of-its-kind campaign called, ‘Shop, Play and March to Win’. This contest is organized for 6 days starting from 25th Jan 2022 till 30th Jan 2022, where all the participants who shop for Rs. 5,000 and more, will get a chance to win up to 1500 Club Uno reward points which are equivalent to Rs. 1,50,000/- shopping amount. The contest and on-ground gaming activity will allow its patrons to enjoy shopping and participate in an exciting game to win assured points.

The unique on-ground activity will encourage the patrons to march upon a sensor-based set-up and complete 73 steps within 30 seconds to entirely light up the tri-colours on the stage. During the marching process, with the completion of certain footsteps by the participant different colours on the backdrop will light up creating a beautiful tri-colour illusion. Depending upon the completion of 73 steps in 30 seconds or a certain number of steps at different stages, the winner/participant will be eligible to win the high, medium or low range/value of Club Uno reward points.

During this entire activity, the mall will be practicing stringent safety protocols to ensure a safe and secure shopping experience for all its patrons visiting the mall.