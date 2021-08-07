ShopClues promotes freedom to shop with its new Independence Day campaign #ShopIndiaMovement

New Delhi – ShopClues, India’s leading online marketplace, is ready to celebrate the Independence Day with the announcement of their new campaign #ShopIndiaMovement. The e-commerce platform today launched the campaign that empowers Indians to fulfil their shopping desires by exploring a plethora of products from ShopClues.com. The campaign emphasizes the concept of freedom from high prices, freedom from limited choices, freedom from sold-out products among others.

The Gurugram-based e-commerce company aims to highlight the elements of an efficient shopping experience across categories, especially the popular ones like fashion, electronics and home décor at unbeatable prices.

ShopClues has affiliated with over seven lakh vendors across 31,500 pin codes, providing secure and easy access to close to 3 Mn+ products and merchandise.

“In the current era, shopping is not only about buying products as per our needs. Shopping is also an emotion to satisfy your mind, to bring slivers of joy and enjoy things exceeding average level. We may not have the option to shop outdoors, but we have the advantage of products coming to our doorstep instead. As we celebrate 75 years of independence, let us also enjoy the freedom of shopping efficiently and experiencing the little moments of joy, especially as we deal with the challenging times,” said ShopClues spokesperson.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day of India, ShopClues will also be running special offers and discounts starting from Rs 75/-, in addition to the ShopClues horizontal sale between 7th to 11th August 2021 for products across categories. Along with products from regional vendors, the sale will also comprise popular retail brands such as Titan, Boat, Fastrack, Phillips, and many more.