ShopClues wins the mandate for GeM’s Catalogue Management second time in a row

December 15, 2022: Shopclues, India’s value-for-money marketplace, has won the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) contract for ‘Catalogue Management’ for the second time in a row. GeM, an online platform for public procurement in India, was launched on August 9, 2016, by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government buyers.

ShopClues has been assisting GeM in making government buying more transparent and seamless since 2019. With an industry experience of 11 years, Shopclues is helping GeM to build the platform’s catalog Management & Category creation end-to-end.

“The government is undertaking massive efforts towards digitalization and in ensuring transparency in all public procurement processes. We consider it a privilege to make a lasting contribution to further this process by giving our best to the catalogue management of GeM,” said Anuraag Gambhir, Managing Director ShopClues.

ShopClues currently employs around 325 people and has extensive experience in Category Management. It has currently enabled more than 6 lakh small and medium-scale businesses to join the organised retail sector.