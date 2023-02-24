Shopify announces multi-year investment in Partner Program

INDIA 24 February 2023: Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, has today launched a reimagined Partner Program, marking the beginning of a multi-year vision for partners in India as Shopify enters its next era of growth.

Since the inception of the Shopify Partner Program over a decade ago, Shopify’s partner network has become the largest commerce ecosystem in the world, a powerful community helping merchants grow faster. Shopify now has more than 3,300 partners in India alone.

To make it easier for every partner to build their business with Shopify, the enhancements focus on three areas: exceptional rewards, skills building, and a simplified, engaging partner experience.

“Our partners add unparalleled value to Shopify and our merchants. To recognize and enhance their offerings, we’re making a commitment to include partners in every possible engagement. Our continued investment in our partner ecosystem is anchored by a singular goal: helping our partners win more business, based on what they’ve told us they need most.” — Bobby Morrison, Chief Revenue Officer at Shopify “India’s thriving partner ecosystem is unmatched and key to the success of Indian commerce on the world stage. Shopify’s reimagined Partner Program demonstrates our commitment to deliver unrivalled opportunities for partners to accelerate their own business and the success of Indian brands and retailers with Shopify. I can’t wait to see the incredible experiences local partners continue to build here for our merchants.” — Apsara Chidambaram, Head of Partnerships (India) at Shopify

New incentives built to accelerate partner growth

Shopify is significantly expanding program incentives to recognize and reward partners. Partners can now earn up to 2x or more in 2023 through revenue share and promotions to re-invest back into their business. Shopify is also focused on helping partners close more deals by increasing its investment in joint marketing and co-selling programs.

“Shopify’s investment in its Partner Program opens up immediate opportunities for us to grow our business. The partnership team has focused on building a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship with us and truly listens and responds. The new rewards and incentives are a perfect example of them responding to the voice of their partners.” — Mary Krause, Strategic Alliances Manager at CQL “The Partner Program investments are another example of what makes Shopify such an innovative company and powerful platform. The transformation of Shopify’s Partner Program, particularly with more earning potential, will help fuel our growth and support our customers’ goals.” — Isaac Newton, Co-Founder of Pattern

Comprehensive education and enablement

Shopify continues to lead the commerce market in innovation, including the recent release of over 100+ new product updates in Winter ‘23 Edition. To ensure partners are equipped to bring those innovations to their clients, Shopify is launching the first-ever certification program for Shopify partners, with both business foundation and technical certifications.

Eight new Shopify Certification courses and specialization badges will help partners quickly upskill their teams with modules on products such as Shopify Plus, Markets, Checkout, and POS, to business fundamentals like introduction to data, marketing, and developer opportunities.

“Shopify’s pace of product innovation is unprecedented, and their exciting new vision for training and education will unlock more capabilities for EY teams to deepen skills faster and more efficiently. Having access to these tools will accelerate the ability to help EY clients react faster, do more, and exceed new consumer expectations.” — Warren Tomlin, EY Global Shopify Alliance Leader.

Partners now have access to an expanded product and sales enablement resource library in their partner dashboard. These assets, along with ongoing live enablement webinars, are built specifically to support partners and help them grow their businesses.

More ways to engage with Shopify

How partners engage with Shopify and build relationships within the Shopify ecosystem will also be reimagined. Shopify has increased its focus on supporting partners’ education and earnings potential with expanded virtual and in-person events starting with Partner Education Day on April 4. There will also be an in-person event later this year to celebrate and recognize top-performing commercial partners.

“Shopify’s continued innovation and investment in the program has played a crucial role in our company’s success. That includes their readiness for enterprise-scale commerce, which is the foundation that enables our agency to build world-class websites for some of the largest brands on the planet. Like Shopify we’re committed to constant iteration, and these updates to rewards, education, and networking reflect that desire to continue learning and improving together.” Piers Thorogood, Co-Founder of We Make Websites

Building for the long term, together

Shifting consumer expectations, the rapid pace of commerce innovation, and a changing economic landscape all significantly increase the value Shopify partners add to merchants navigating constant change. This evolution of the program is designed to empower Shopify’s network of development and digital marketing agencies, system integrators, technology, venture capital, and private equity partners to meet the needs of merchants together.