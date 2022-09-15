Shoppers Stop and G.O.A.T Brand Labs sign exclusive partnership as strong foundation for future growth

Hyderabad, September 15th, 2022 : G.O.A.T Brand Labs, India’s leading house of D2C brands, and Shoppers Stop, the nation’s leading fashion and beauty destination, announced an exclusive partnership as a launchpad for success. This collaboration will enable G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ direct-to-consumer lifestyle brands to leverage Shopper Stop’s powerful Pan India Omni-channel presence and its in-depth sector-specific expertise to assist young brands in scaling and growing at a faster pace. It will also enable the two entities to draw upon each other’s strengths to effortlessly serve India’s growing and evolved customer base.

Mr. Venu Nair, Customer Care Associate, MD & CEO at Shoppers Stop Ltd. says, “This strategic partnership with G.O.A.T Brand Labs is in line with our brand purpose of fulfilling the lifestyle choices of our customers. G.O.A.T brands have a unique set of D2C brands that will appeal to a younger audience and help us, onboard new customers. This is a win-win for both the brands, and I look forward to this collaboration and how the synergies will positively work out.”

Mr. Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-Founder of G.O.A.T Brand Labs says, “Even though G.O.A.T Band Labs acquires digitally native brands, our strategy has always been to adopt an omnichannel approach. And to do that, we have partnered with the best in the country, Shoppers Stop. Together, we have used customer insights and demand planning to decide the first cohort of stores to launch our brands in.”

Shoppers Stop is a bridge to a luxury brand that ensures an impeccable shopping experience every time. It houses over 500 brands that cater to the aspirations of the customer. Shoppers Stop’s wide national footprint and effortless Omni-channel shopping experiences allow customers to gain access to a multitude of brands from anywhere. With a 30-year legacy and over 8 million loyal members, Shoppers Stop Ltd. continues to be the go-to fashion and beauty destination in the country.

G.O.A.T. Brand Labs, on the other hand, focuses on creating a platform for creativity for young D2C brands, offering them a strategic business outlook, seamless data insights, and deep expertise in brand building, digital marketing, and product development. As part of this collaboration, lifestyle women’s brands such as The Label life and Abhisthi will now be available at Shopper Stop stores and website, followed by true browns and many more to follow.