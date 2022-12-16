Shoppers Stop launches its new store in Faridabad This is 18th Store in Delhi NCR

New Delhi, 16th December 2022: India’s premier fashion and beauty destination, Shoppers Stop has launched its new store in Faridabad. This is Shoppers Stop’s eighteenth store in Delhi NCR. The new store, which is located at Sector 12 is intended to satisfy India’s growing demand from fashion-forward shoppers.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Venu Nair – Customer Care Associate, MD & CEO, Shoppers Stop Limited says ‘We are confident that the new Shoppers Stop store in Faridabad will strengthen our retail offering for the fashion-forward citizens of the city, especially capturing the audience that resides in the premium Sector 14, 15, 16 catchments. Following a hyperlocal customer outreach strategy, we have personalized the product offerings at the store basis the customer preferences in different parts of the city. We have made significant progress over the years in bringing convenience to our customers by providing a tailored and service-backed shopping experience. By increasing our brand’s presence and market share in the region, we hope to further reinforce the high customer loyalty and brand recall we have in markets across the country.”

Customers of Shoppers Stop may enjoy the full Shoppers Stop experience at this new store, including access to the Personal Shoppers Lounge and fit and sizing assistance from Personal Shoppers in-store. They can try on the clothing in the lounge’s distinctive, hygienic trial rooms without being bothered. Additionally, the store is kid and senior-citizen-friendly and offers a variety of food and drinks. The newest store in Faridabad will cater to the tastes of the high-heeled citizens of the city.

The Shoppers Stop store at Faridabad’s Sector 12 area, is approximately 24,753 sq. ft with products from over 500 of the finest international, national, and exclusive brands spread across multiple categories all under one roof. With this new store, the brand has enhanced its presence across 101 department stores in 49 cities. The store houses key brands such as Jack and Jones, Levis, Celio, Rare Rabit AND, Vero Moda, ONLY, JJ Kids, Adidas, Puma, RENNE, HUSH PUPPIES, ONLY KIDS among others. The store will be home to beauty brands like L’ Oreal, Maybelline, Sugar, Chambor, My Glamm, Lakme, Colorbar, Burberry, Armani, Bvlgari, Versace, Mont Blanc, Ferragamo, Calvin Klien among others

The mood is bullish at Shoppers Stop and we are very enthused with our expansion plans. We will continue to increase our product portfolio to meet the needs of our customers. Added Mr. Nair.

Pic Credit:dentsu.com