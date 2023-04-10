Shoppers Stop Launches U R You: Plus Size fashion for Men & Women

Hyderabad April 10th, 2023 – Shoppers Stop, India’s leading fashion and beauty omni-channel destination, is breaking barriers with the launch of ‘URYou’, an exclusive fashion brand that offers trendy clothes to plus-sized men and women. This move is in line with strengthening their Private Brands; a key strategic pillar of growth.

Shoppers Stop recognizes that every person deserves to feel confident and stylish. ‘URYou’ is a modern fashion brand that aims to become the go-to brand for plus-size customers offering sizes from 2 XL to 7 XL. It offers a range of great quality, trendy and stylish ethnic, casual, and formal fashion. With this exclusive brand, Shoppers Stop has sought to break down stereotypes and challenge the notion that fashion is limited to a specific size of apparel.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Venu Nair, Customer Care Associate MD and CEO at Shoppers Stop Ltd said, “Launch of URYou is not only in line with Private Brands being the strategic pillar of growth but also our purpose of inspiring our customers to look good and feel confident by fulfilling their lifestyle choices. There are very few brands that offer trendy fashion with larger sizes. URYou is set to fill this void with a stylish, affordable fashion collection.”

Plus-size shoppers face more challenges than most when it comes to finding clothes that fit them well. Look no further as U R You offers quality, trendy clothing that our fashion-forward customers would love.