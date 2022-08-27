Shoppers Stop rolls out this year’s edition of ShowStoppers’22

New , August 2022: India’s premier fashion and beauty destination Shoppers Stop is all set to launch the most sought-after beauty festival, ShowStoppers’22. The stellar festival kickstarts from 26th August to 11th September 2022 and will be a treasure trove of true inspiration. There is something to savour for every beauty enthusiast! The festival will entail multiple activities to engage customers with the newest beauty trends, educative and engaging masterclasses, makeover sessions, incredible deals upto 50% off and personalised consultations. Taking this a notch higher, the brand is also launching a campaign that goes beyond traditional beliefs and standards of conceived beauty. The campaign shall bring forth the idea of ‘Beauty for All’ with compelling narratives and celebration of moments that give one confidence.

With the launch of its campaign, the brand is all set to break the stereotypical standards of beauty and regressive beliefs that surround it to democratise beauty and makes it attainable for everyone. The film is glamorous and aspirational, resonating with people of varying ages, diverse genders and promotes inclusivity. It highlights the remarkable moments in the lives of a young girl, a couple, a trans woman, a male and a fitness enthusiast. Every character in the film has their own sense of beauty and a unique way to express it. Through the campaign, Shoppers Stop hopes to inspire people to discover their inner confidence. It encourages people to flaunt their true selves and how beauty can empower them.

Speaking on the launch, Biju Kassim – Customer Care Associate and President, Beauty, says, “Beauty is one of our key strategic pillars and with the launch of ShowStoppers’22, we are reinstating our commitment to beauty. We want to convey a strong message of inclusivity and celebrate different nuances of beauty. There is something for every beauty enthusiast to cherish and take inspiration from. We are confident, that our customers will be an active part of ShowStoppers’22 and appreciate the multiple offerings that our campaign has to offer.”

Customers can avail great deals on the hottest beauty brands such as MAC, Paco Rabanne, Lakme Arcelia, and many more. Additionally, shoppers can experience the best in beauty and artistry through masterclasses, makeovers and personalised consultations with expert Beauty Advisors. Shoppers can catch the action across all Shoppers Stop and SS Beauty stores.

Not only this, they also stand a chance to win an iPhone 13 everyday on purchase of INR 3000 during the campaign period and winner will be announced every day.

Get ready for the biggest beauty celebration of the year and stay tuned to @shoppers_stop, @ssbeauty’s Instagram page for a lot more updates!