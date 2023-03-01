Shoppers Stop welcomes youth sensation Tiger Shroff to launch Carrera X Prowl eyewear collection at their Malad store.

New Delhi, 2023: Shoppers Stop, one of India’s leading fashion and beauty destinations, hosted a star-studded event with actor and youth sensation Tiger Shroff at the Shoppers Stop store in Inorbit Mall, Malad. At the event, Carrera, the renowned Italian lifestyle, and sports eyewear brand announced their collaboration with Tiger Shroff’s active lifestyle brand “Prowl” for their ‘Carrera x Prowl’ eyewear collection. The event was a grand success, with fans and shoppers flocking to get a glimpse of the actor and the stylish sunglasses.

Tiger Shroff, who is known for his action-packed performances and impeccable sense of style, looked dapper while sporting Carrera sunglasses. He interacted with the media and shoppers at the Shoppers Stop store, expressing his excitement about collaborating with a prestigious brand like Carrera to release the stunning sunglasses collection. He was also happy to interact with the customers at Shoppers Stop.

Commenting on the visit, Ms. Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop, said, “We are delighted to have Tiger Shroff at our store and would like to congratulate him for his association with Carrera as the global brand ambassador and the launch of ‘Carrera x Prowl’ eyewear collection. At Shoppers Stop, we are always seeking to enrich our customers with the latest collections and trends. With the launch of the Carrera x Prowl collection at Shoppers Stop, our customers will get access to the most stylish eyewear for every occasion.”

The new collection of Carrera sunglasses is stylish, functional, and perfect for any occasion. The collection has something for everyone. It is the ultimate representation of Prowl since it truly resonates with its strong, happy, and fearless approach. The sunglasses are designed with precision and incorporate the latest technology to provide maximum protection from the sun and provide perfect visibility.

On the announcement of this association, Ashutosh Vaidya, Managing Director, Safilo India Pvt. Ltd. said “We are delighted to partner with one of India’s most promising lifestyle brands – Prowl by Tiger Shroff that has witnessed unprecedented popularity among the youth within a short span, owing to the star who stands as an icon of dedication and a fit lifestyle for the youth, having continuously inspired many to follow the path. Prowl revolves around having a feeling of power, confidence, and continuity that perfectly embodies the brand values of Carrera. I am confident that the Carrera Prowl collection will be hugely popular among sports and lifestyle enthusiasts and will be particularly embraced by millennials. Especially with someone like Tiger behind it, who has great appeal among the kids, youth, and the masses, it is going to be an exciting association. We have a long and fruitful association with Shoppers Stop and are happy we could make this grand announcement from a Shoppers Stop store.”

“Carrera is the perfect embodiment of Prowl as it genuinely connects with its bold, cheerful, and fearless outlook. I am honored to partner with Carrera which is synonymous with pioneering design and a great legacy and super excited to endorse the Carrera Prowl collection. I have always been an outdoor person and have a keen fascination for eyewear. Carrera Prowl is a personification of me and a perfect lifestyle accessory for the youth who is always on the move,” said Tiger Shroff.