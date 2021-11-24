Shoppers Stop’s Black Friday sale is here!

November 24, 2021
Shoppers Stop Black Friday Sale
Hyderabad, 24th November 2021: Shoppers Stop, India’s leading fashion and beauty destination has taken the Black Friday sale a notch higher with Block Friday from 24th November – 29th November. Bringing together the best beauty brands at unbelievable prices for you to block in your Wishlist. Get a sneak peek by tapping the tape on the product to reveal the new prices. Block the prices you want, to get the best deals. What’s more? Creating their own Blocklists, influencers will take you through the most recommended products this Block Friday and help you through the purchase.

Shoppers Stop brings a stellar collection of brands under multiple categories of make-up, fragrance, and skincare to ensure an impeccable shopping experience for its customers. The Block Friday sale is so unskippable that absolutely everything else can wait! Visit Shoppers Stop stores and log in on mobile application and www.shoppersstop.com to lay your hands on favorite brands!

Everything else can wait! Block your plans and schedule for this upcoming extravaganza!

