Shopping made easy! Casio India introduces doorstep delivery of its products

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) rolls out a virtual number to provide an easy and convenient shopping experience to its customers. In order to overcome customer’s apprehensions and simultaneously support channel partners, Casio India is re-innovating the way in which it can give more value to all of its stakeholders. Designed with consumer- centricity at its core, Casio has ensured a safe store-to-home supply chain with contactless delivery and payments for its entire product portfolio i.e. watches, calculators and electronic musical instruments in collaboration with its partners.

Customers will have to message their “pin code” at 9266222525 and click on the link they receive in return to locate the nearest Casio store. On selection of the desired product category (Watches/Musical Instruments/Calculators), customers can see the contact details of their nearby Casio dealers on the store locator and can place order with their preferred dealer at their own convenience.

“Casio has always valued its channel partners and has believed in quick addressal of consumer concerns in changing times. The intent behind this endeavor is to provide support to channel partners and shoppers for a safe and hassle-free experience. Our world may be different now, but Casio would provide continued support to all our partners in these challenging times,” said Mr Kulbhushan Seth, Vice President for Casio India.

With this initiative Casio India has again made a marked move to support its channel partners and enhance consumer experience in the changing business dynamics.