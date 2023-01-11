Shopsy becomes the Third Most Downloaded App in India in 2022

Bengaluru, January 11, 2023: Shopsy, Bharat’s fastest-growing hyper-value e-commerce platform, has emerged as the third most downloaded Android app in India in 2022. Shopsy has clocked more than 650% year-on-year growth according to Sensor Tower, a leading market intelligence and performance metrics evaluation platform. Since its launch in July 2021, Shopsy’s aim has been to make digital commerce accessible across India by enabling a wide-range of value product selections and a zero-commission marketplace. Today, the platform provides 150 million products spanning 800+ categories for customers across India. Most of this growth and adoption has come from tier 2 and 3 markets, indicating how hypervalue e-commerce has made online shopping more attractive and accessible to consumers who are looking for affordable products.

In 2022 alone, Shopsy witnessed a 5X growth in its product catalogue with a 6X growth in transacting customers. The platform extends its offerings across 1,000+ product verticals servicing a total of 14,300 pin codes in the majority of tier 2 and tier 3+ cities. Notably, 40% of Flipkart’s new buyers today come from Shopsy.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President & Head – New Businesses, Flipkart, said,“We are delighted to see the strong growth and love, that Shopsy has received from customers across the country especially in tier 2 and 3 cities. The platform has recorded a y-o-y growth of more than 7.5X app instals which is a testament to the increasing popularity of Shopsy. The wide-range of value-based selection that we bring to our consumers, and the platform’s easy accessibility across all serviceable pin codes of India has made us the favourite. Shopsy has been designed to provide value for users who desire a budget-friendly shopping experience. We are positive that this will continue to be the change drivers in the e-commerce ecosystem in the country.”

Shopsy has over 75% of products being sold at price points below INR 300. The platform’s hyper-value positioning helps customers with a seamless transition from an offline shopping experience to a virtual one where they can access an expansive product catalogue to fulfill their nuanced needs. Among several categories, sarees emerged as the most popular segment among shoppers observing a jump of 25X y-o-y. This was followed by men’s t-shirts and other men’s fashion products that registered more than 7.5X growth in demand in 2022.

Shopsy aims to continue working towards its vision to offer a wide-range of products for customers at affordable prices while being a value-based and reliable platform. It has strived to deliver on its commitment of building a community that truly levels the playing field of commerce in the country. Shopsy was also recently awarded the Google Play Best of Users’ Choice Award for 2022.