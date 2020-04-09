Short video app VMate launches ‘Myth Buster’ to spread Corona-related info issued by WHO

New Delhi : Trending short video app VMate, which has taken slew of measures to help people in the prevailing lockdown condition triggered by the outbreak of Covid-19 aka Coronavirus pandemic, has taken yet another step to bust myths doing the rounds on various social media platforms. VMate, which is among the 10 most downloaded social media apps globally, has now launched a dedicated profile to help users get corona-related information that are confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=IyvTkTMMH4s

Taking into consideration its userbase and ensure better communication, the profile caters the information in an animated form and the language chosen for the same is Hindi. The profile has also been aptly titled ‘Myth Buster’, in accordance with its purpose. The idea behind the profile is to check the spread and impact of rumours doing rounds on social media platforms and give relevant and correct information to the users. Some of the facts that have been presented through videos in the profile include:

Hot and humid climate does not prevent the spread of coronavirus

There is no evidence to substantiate the claim that consumption of garlic can help prevent coronavirus

People from all age groups are susceptible to coronavirus and not just the elderlies

Antibiotics do not act as a safeguard against the virus

Breathing exercise cannot be helpful in diagnosis of the virus

Rinsing nose repeatedly is no safeguard against the virus

The facts furnished on the profile have been designed in a Q&A format, making the videos interactive in nature. Clear text coupled with simple illustrations further ensures clarity in the intended communication. The text has also been converted into video and animation format to maximize the reach of the message among the masses and help them understand the technicalities in the simplest possible manner. In each of the videos, the text has also been read out in audio format. There is also an option for users to share the videos on different social media and instant messaging platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Thousands of VMate users have already followed the page within a short span of its launch.

Following the outbreak of the novel virus and announcement of 21-day countrywide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, short video app VMate has taken a number of initiatives to help its users. VMate had roped in some reputed doctors who not just busted myths, but also guided people on the Dos and Don’ts in the prevailing situation. Apart from keeping the users informed, the app has also taken up the responsibility of keeping them entertained and engaged during the lockdown situation.

Recently, the app launched the VMate Corona Anthem, a foot-tapping song spreading the right message related to the pandemic. It urges people to adhere to the practice of Namaste, wash hands repeatedly and use masks. It asserts that Indians would emerge as winners in the ongoing war against coronavirus. The song was sung and composed by Advait Nemlekar, a popular Bollywood name who has worked in projects like ‘Saand ki Aankh’ and ‘Special Ops’, among others.

Simultaneously, VMate is also running a #21DaysChallenge wherein users are given a fresh challenge each day with an intention of keeping them confined in their homes and maintain a positive frame of mind. In addition to this, the app has also launched three games – a Super Mario-themed game, a quiz and a ‘kill Corona with Mask’ sticker. In the Mario-based game, the flowers and the mushrooms have been replaced with sanitizers and masks while the Mario has been replaced with a tweaked version of the VMate mascot, Vivi, who holds an anti-corona flag to turn into an anti-corona mascot.