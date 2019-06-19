Should Business Owners Undergo Drug Tests?

It is common for companies to conduct drug tests on their employees. This procedure has been practiced since the 1980s when then-president Ronald Reagan made it mandatory for government employees to pass a drug test. Since then, private companies included it in their operations. In fact, according to a 2011 poll by the Society for Human Resource Management, more than half of employers (57%) require job candidates to undergo a drug test while only 29% do not ask any of their job candidates to pass it.

Pre-employment drug tests are the most common screening method used in the workplace, but drug tests may also be administered post-employment and as a response to a work-related incident. Then there is the question of whether it is necessary for business owners to undergo a drug test the same as their employees. Here are some factors to consider in this case.

Lead By Example

Despite their widespread use, workplace drug testing continues to be controversial. Some employees look at it negatively and feel that it is invasive to their privacy. This is a legitimate concern since blood and urine tests can reveal a host of confidential information about a person’s health. An employee might fear being discriminated or even fired from their jobs because of these medical issues. By submitting yourself to the same screening procedures as your employees, you encourage a culture of transparency. You give your workers the assurance that drug tests are a standard part of your business operations and that you, too, trust the confidentiality of the process. As a business owner, you have a responsibility to lead your employees by example, and this includes complying to the same policies your subordinates are required to follow.

Promote Workplace Safety

Safety in the workplace should be a top priority for business owners, and drug tests are designed to promote exactly that. One of the main reasons why organizations conduct drug tests is to ensure their employees are fit to perform their jobs. The psychological and physiological effects of drugs can significantly impair a person’s ability to work and raise some serious safety issues. Downer drugs like opiates and painkillers may cause employees to fall asleep while operating heavy machinery or forget important details about their work. On the other hand, stimulants like cocaine are known to cause insomnia and increase blood pressure. Workers who are intoxicated are a hazard not just to themselves but also to their fellow employees. By undergoing a drug test, you, too, make sure that you are fit to perform your job.

Improve Productivity

Being in a leadership position requires you to perform at your best. Aside from your managerial responsibilities, your employees rely on you for direction and inspiration. You will not be able to do these things if you come to work under the influence. Drugs and alcohol can make you inefficient and unfocused. Having a drug test in place for all members of your organization regardless of rank can serve as an effective deterrent against drug use. You become more accountable of your actions knowing that the company is proactive in enforcing a zero-drug tolerance policy. By undergoing a drug test, you also make sure you are free from substances that may impair your ability to work and thus become more productive.

Preserve Company Image

You want your employees to respect you, and to earn that respect requires you to show that you have the skills and physical and psychological abilities to perform your duties. Nobody wants to work for an unqualified boss who becomes unreliable and unpredictable on the job because of drug use. Employees may feel disconnected from their jobs and unmotivated to work if they sense that the organization is run by someone they cannot trust. Worse yet, they may follow your bad example and engage in reckless behavior at work. Similarly, partners and investors will feel more confident doing business with a manager who is respectable and transparent. You help build your company’s positive image by conducting yourself in a dignified and professional manner.

Although drug tests are useful in gauging whether a person is fit to work, they have well-known limitations. For example, many drug tests can only detect traces of illegal substances that were consumed recently. Frequent drug users can simply abstain weeks before the scheduled exam in order to pass it. As a manager, you need to be aware of these limitations and adjust your testing methods to maximize their efficacy.