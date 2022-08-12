Shower your siblings with love through these thoughtful gifts

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most unique holidays because it honours the lovely and unbreakable relationship that exists between siblings. How can you make your siblings’ memories of today even more special? These suggestions for Rakhi gifts ought to be sufficient. They make excellent presents to offer to your siblings. Pick one after looking at them here.

Gift a healthy lifestyle / Phab

Snacking together has been one of the many fond memories that siblings share. And here’s a guilt-free way to make that snacking bond a little more fab & fun. So this Rakhi, instead of going the mainstream route, Bomb your siblings with Phabness! Phab, a healthy snacking brand, has excellent gifting options that include mouthwatering Protein Bombs, Superfood Bombs and even decadent Protein Milkshakes and more! In today’s world, as we try to get healthy but cling to taste, Phab’s healthy snacks are a great way to live life to its fullest!

Gift a Fruitilicious hamper (IG International)

Fruits are delicious, juicy, drool-worthy, and packed with health benefits. Each type of fruit has its own set of nutrients and benefits to offer. The key is to eat fruits of different colours because each colour contains a different set of healthy nutrients. IG International’s fruits are both unique and exotic, as well as nutritious for your health. Give love, care, and health to your siblings this Rakhi season because they have always been there for you. By ordering hygienically packed and delivered imported fruits, you can give them the goodness and freshness of fruits.

Katharos Foods

This raksha bandhan, give your sibling a blessing of health with a Katharos’ cheese

platter and energy balls. Katharos foods is a healthy plant-based brand offering healthy, 100%

natural, sustainable and affordable dairy alternatives with zero preservatives, chemicals, no added sugar or other additives. Their cheese platter has Feta cheese and is loaded with different flavours of cheese dips like pepper, peri peri, jalapenos, cumin and cheese log. The energy balls are Sugar and cholesterol free as they are made with dates, nuts and seeds and available in three flavours: Coconut, Chocolate and peanut. The brands goods are available at eCommerce sites like BigBasket and Urban Platter, and a variety of other retail specialty stores around India.

Gift a Sound Sleep (Centuary)

Rakshabandhan being around the corner, we have to explore the unique gifts for our sister. The gift should be such that it provides comfort and should be beneficial for her health too. Your sibling should get proper sleep that’ll be beneficial for her health. To make her night sleep a sound sleep, Centuary’s Body Pillow will help her provide full-body support that will help align her spine. If she’s a hard-working person, Centuary’s Wedge Pillow could provide the ideal back support to her. If she travels frequently then Centuary’s Neck Pillow gets a perfect score for providing adequate lumbar support or neck support.