Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF) to carry forward the legacy of East Bengal

Shree Cement, India’s leading cement manufacturer and the investor in East Bengal Football Club, has announced in a press communique the formation of Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF) to steer the affairs of the 100-year-old football Club while gearing up for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 session.

Shree Cement, in its first official communication, expressed thanks and gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt Mamata Banerjee, and Mrs Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), for recognising the legacy of the century-old institution.

“We are delighted to be part of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-2021 season. A formal agreement with East Bengal was signed today and I thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt Mamata Banerjee, for her inspiration, guidance and continuous support. She is dedicated to the development of sports in West Bengal and we share the same vision,” said Mr Hari Mohan Bangur, Managing Director, Shree Cement Limited, through an official press release here today.

“We also extended our thanks and gratitude to the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) for recognising the legacy of our Club and to Mrs Nita Ambani for her constant encouragement. The objective is to revive the glorious past of the Club. For our fans, we promise to leave no stone unturned in our bid to strive for excellence,” Mr Bangur said.

“We are delighted to take part in the Hero Indian Super League. At our Club, our aim will always be to develop the game in every way possible. We promise to put our best foot forward and make the fans proud in our first season,” Mr. Prashant Bangur, Shree Cement Joint Managing Director, said.

“Football is not just a passion but very much a part of Bengal’s rich and varied culture and the East Bengal Football Club is the face of Bengal’s football. We would focus on nurturing the players and their development by creating an ecosystem within the Club to carry forward its legacy. We will ensure the flag of East Bengal flies high and thank our millions of supporters all over the globe,” Mr Prashant Bangur said.