Shreyansh Innovations wins big at Realty Plus 2021 Awards

Mumbai, 28th April 2021: Shreyansh Innovations, one of Kolkata’s leading creative ad agency has won 5 top honours at the recently wrapped Realty Plus 2021 Awards. The agency won the following awards in the Branding and Marketing Category – ‘Marketer of the Year – Shreyansh Baid’, ‘Project Launch of the Year – Navyom’, ‘Integrated Brand Campaign of the Year – Credai’, ‘Advertising Agency of the Year – SI’ and ‘Real Estate Website of the Year – Skylake’.

Commenting on this glorious victory, Shreyansh Baid, Founder, Shreyansh Innovations, said, “We at Shreyansh Innovations are extremely elated with recognition given to our work by Realty Plus. It’s a feeling of great motivation for the entire team who works towards making these brand known across consumers. We would like to thank the entire team at Realty Plus for honouring us, and we look forward to bring in innovative solutions for brands.”

Vasundhara Jalan, Account Director, Shreyansh Innovations said, “The team is deeply moved by this recognition from Realty Plus. It is great to see the hard work and honesty we put in our work being noticed and appreciated. It drives us further to deliver the best for our clients.”

In over 25 year journey of Shreyansh Innovations, the agency has successfully completed creative works for 250+ Real Estate projects across various cities. Having worked with the finest developers and with an extensive team dedicated only for real estate works, Shreyansh Innovations growth in this sector is inevitable. Their contribution in any project starts right from project planning until the development is sold out.

The 12th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards: A Virtual Series was conducted with the theme of ‘Building Resilience’ features live-streaming knowledge sessions on the road ahead for Real Estate, and a virtual Awards event felicitating the top performers in Indian Real Estate.