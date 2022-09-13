Shreyas Chandra to Head Marketing for ‘Merisis Opportunities Fund’

September 13, 2022, Bengaluru: Mid-size Investment Bank, Merisis Advisors recently announced its flagship ‘Merisis Opportunities Fund’ has appointed Shreyas Chandra to head marketing of its INR 150 crore AIF Cat-1 Angel fund.

Shreyas will be responsible for building relationships with Individuals and Family offices for the Merisis group and helping them come on board the maiden fund offering by the Group. Merisis plans to launch its second fund later in the year as it builds out its fund platform. Shreyas comes with over 20 years of experience of which the last 10 years were in the startup-investor ecosystem being a key member of companies like Keiretsu, Mintosh and Saxon Capital in the past. He has been involved in the investment process of over 45 early-stage companies in the past raising investment from angel investors and funds. He also invests in his personal capacity.

Speaking on the appointment, Sumir Verma, Managing Director, Merisis Advisors said, “Shreyas comes with the unique combination of a person who understands the startup economy and is deeply networked and invested in this sector. We are delighted that he has chosen to work with us and we look forward to working with him to offer the Opportunities Fund to a larger network of like-minded investors and create value for both the entrepreneurs and the investors.

Shreyas Chandra, Head of Investor Relations said, ‘With increasing interest to invest in start-ups, investors are looking at options to diversify within private market investments to reduce their risk. Merisis Opportunities Fund’s risk mitigated approach fills that gap and offers a hybrid model with evaluation, diligence, and governance of a venture capital fund but with a flexibility of deal-by-deal commitment. I am excited to work with the dynamic team at Merisis which has strong relationships with the stakeholders of the start-up ecosystem.’