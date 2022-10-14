Shri Amit Shah, Union Home & Co-operation Minister, to inaugurate TV9 Network & AIANA Pravasi Gujarati Parv at Ahmedabad on October 15

Pravasi Gujarati Parv to host the mega gathering of global Gujaratis in a celebration of Gujarati pride, enterprise and thought leadership

Ahmedabad, October 14, 2022: Amit Shah, Hon’ble Union Home and Co-operation Minister, will be inaugurating Pravasi Gujarati Parv 2022, the biggest event of the year aggregating and celebrating Gujarati achievers from around the world. He will also be delivering the Keynote address at the landmark event hosted by TV9 Network, India’s No. 1 News Network and Association of Indian Americans in America (AIANA).

The three day event starts on October 15th at Ahmedabad and will bring over 2500 leading Gujarati diaspora from over 20+ countries in addition to Gujarati achievers from India.

Top policy leaders who are expected to attend and speak at the Pravasi Gujarati Parv include Bhupendrabhai Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Meenakshi Lekhi, Hon’ble Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, GOI, Harsh Sanghavi, Hon’ble Minister of State for Home, Revenue and NRI/NRGs, Government of Gujarat, Rohit Vadhwana, Deputy High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Nimisha Madhvani, Ugandan High Commissioner to the UK, Yogesh Punja, High Commissioner, Fiji.

From the world of business and sports, the festival will feature top voices including Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation and Cheteshwar Pujara, Indian Cricketer.

The leaders, influencers, prominent personalities and global Gujaratis will come together at the all-encompassing event focusing on trade with tradition, commerce with culture, science with spirituality, wellness with welfare, and enterprise with entertainment.

The stalwarts from the Gujarati community will also voice their opinions on the way ahead for the community and its impact on the world in general.

The thought leadership sessions will be focusing on discussions and deliberations of taking Gujarat to the next stage and the role played by key Gujarati’s around diverse themes such as Global Gujarati Influencers, Global Wealth and Gujarati Capital, Gujarati Sporting Glory, Contribution of Gujaratis to Cinema and entertainment, young achievers redefining Gujarat, the voice of Gujarat on a World Stage, the Gutsy Gujarati Women bringing about change and Gujarat’s contribution towards spirituality.

Along with the cerebral sessions, multi-media shows, entertainment and cultural extravaganza will add glitz and glamour to the event.

The three-day event will be streaming live across TV9 Network Channels and Digital platforms.

For complete details on the list of speakers and attendees, please log on to: www.tv9gujarati.com/pgp