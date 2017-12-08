Shri Giriraj Singh Launches MSME Sambandh Portal

A Public Procurement Portal ‘MSME Sambandh’ was launched by Shri Giriraj Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for MSME, here today. The objective of the portal is to monitor the implementation of the Public Procurement from MSEs by Central Public Sector Enterprises.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Giriraj Singh said that MSME is not given its due importance. He also stated that in the words of the Prime Minister MSME sector generates more employment next only to Agriculture sector. Shri Singh also said that 80% of jobs in industry is given by MSME with just 20% of the investment. He appealed to the stakeholders to take advantage of the portal thereby fulfilling the mandate given to them. He highlighted the fact that such portal would gel with the ease of doing business and ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the Government of India. He also said that his government is ready to help the MSEs in all possible ways.

Dr. A.K. Panda, Secretary, MSME informed that the Micro and Small Enterprises would be able to access the information about the products being procured by CPSEs. Thus, it would help the MSEs in participating in the procurement process.