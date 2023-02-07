Shri Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia Appointed as New Executive Director of Canara Bank

Mr. Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia, started his banking career as Agricultural Field Officer on 30.03.1992 at Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank). He is a graduate in Agriculture and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. He has Certification in Credit Management from NIBM Pune & Diploma in Computer Applications in Financial Management.

He has rich banking experience for more than three decades in various functional areas of Banking system (Rural/Semi-Urban/Urban/Metro geographies) in India and abroad (HK) more particularly in strategic positions as Lead District Manager, Head of the International Branch, Zonal Head, Chandigarh & FGM/CGM Kolkata and various other verticals at administrative offices. He has also contributed immensely to the Sports Field as the President of Indian Bank Cultural & Sports Committee.

His proven ability to build productive teams and deliver exceptional results was reflected in all his assignments. As an avid learner he has attended various training programmes and completed Leadership Development Programme of IIM, Bangalore, curated by Banks Board Bureau in consultation with IBA.

Before his elevation as Executive Director of Canara Bank, he was General Manager of the Recovery Department at Corporate office of Indian Bank.