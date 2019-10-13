Shri Kashi Vishwanath Arogya Mandir operated by Nayati Healthcare witness rise in gastroenteritis and seasonal diseases – an aftermath of heavy rains and flash floods

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Arogya Mandir, operated by Nayati Healthcare, under the aegis of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust witnessed spurt in gastrointestinal, fungal infections and seasonal diseases as an aftermath of the incessant rains and flash floods that hit the holy city last week. Over 2000 patients consisting of local population and pilgrims have availed the free healthcare facilities offered by the medical centre in the past seven days.

Vishal Singh, CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust said, “It is very encouraging to see the response received by the Arogya Mandir operated by Nayati Healthcare in the temple premises. The need for a medical centre to address the immediate health needs of the pilgrims was long felt, it is heartening to see the unit take wings.”

Niira Radia, Chairperson of Nayati Healthcare said, “We at Nayati Healthcare are deeply touched by the overwhelming response received in the first week of our operations at Baba Kashi Vishawanath‘s Temple. In just seven days, over 2000 patients have benefitted from the camp, of which, 70% are local population and 30% are devotes visiting the temple from other parts of the country and globe. The relief to the local communities has been much appreciated. We are grateful to the Temple Trust for providing us with the opportunity to serve the pilgrims and the local population in this holy city.

In line with Nayati’s philosophy of taking treatment to the patients, we have always been at the forefront in rendering medical support to the communities in need, whether it is Badrinath, Kedarnath, Vrindavan or the Mahakumbh at Allahabad. Ever since Nayati began its journey from Badrinath in 2012, our teams have been working relentlessly to impart healthcare services to the masses through our hospitals and medical mobile units. With Badrinath seva, Lord Krishna and now Baba Kashi Vishawanath my teams and I feel blessed to be able to serve pilgrims from the country and beyond.”

Set up near gate number 4, within the temple premises, the medical unit is well-equipped to treat all kinds of emergencies with the provision of Lab, and OPD. This OPD and stabilization centre has a 30 member dedicated team of doctors, nurses, technicians and paramedical staff. The stabilization beds have inbuilt Monitors to record vitals of patients. The centre is equipped with Defibrillator and ECG to handle patient with cardiac emergencies. In addition, the setup also has lab facilities for medical tests such as SGOT, SGPT, creatinine, cholesterol, triglyceride, malaria, dengue, typhoid, etc.