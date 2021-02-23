Shri M. C. Sampath, Hon’ble Industries Minister launches DigiBoxx in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Shri. M. C. Sampath, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, virtually launched DigiBoxx, India’s first Digital Asset Management platform in Tamil Nadu. The platform is an Indian digital file storage, sharing, and management SaaS product that provides storage options for businesses as well as individual users. It provides an easy and secure way to store all the files in one centralized location. It is India’s first indigenous tech startup to enter the Digital Asset Management business with value-added services encouraging entrepreneurs to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Store in India’.

Commenting on the virtual launch, Shri. M. C. Sampath said, “India’s start-up landscape has drastically evolved over the past few years with India now being one of the third-largest in the world. It is a matter of pride to see the young Indian technopreneurs taking the lead, contributing towards the development of India and supporting the Atmanirbhar initiative. I am very happy to know that DigiBoxx offers digital file storage by providing a secure way to store data, all on an Indian digital storage cloud at an affordable price range and in various Indian languages. I wish them all the very best and urge all the citizens to download the app and go #Vocalforlocal.”

Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx™ said, “We are honored to have Shri. M. C. Sampath launch DigiBoxx at Tamil Nadu. It is one of the key industrial hubs and we aim to target and launch in similar cities. We want to expand our horizons and are determined to make the Government’s #MakeInIndia (#VocalforLocal) and #Aatmanirbhar campaign a reality.”

Available in monthly and yearly plans starting with as low as Rs.30 per month, DigiBoxx provides a free account with 2GB maximum file size, and unlimited external collaborations. It consists of a file-sharing feature named ‘InstaShare’ that intends to make the user’s life easier by allowing them to share, large-size documents, high-resolution images, videos, PDFs in real quick time by registering in the app. The feature is highly user-friendly and will take just seconds to share any file.