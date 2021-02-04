Shri N.Anand Rao, Member(Judicial), SHRC Telangana donates Rs 25,000/- to a Blind School

Hyderabad: Shri Nadipally Anand Rao, Member-Judicial of State Human Rights Commission(SHRC), Telangana donates Rs 25,000/- (twenty-five thousand) to a blind school.

As announced in the past at the Silver Jubilee Function of Nalgonda School for the Blind at Nalgonda, Shri Nadipally Anand Rao, Member-Judicial of Telangana State Human Rights Commission today presented a cheque at the State Human Rights Commission Office at Nampally on Thursday to Mr. P. Chokka Rao, founder of DWAB —Development and Welfare of the Blind who runs the Nalgonda Blind School

Nalgonda School for the blind is run by DWAB —Development and Welfare of the Blind which recently completed 25 years and celebrated the Silver Jubilee. Mr. Nadipally Anand Rao, who was the Chief Guest then announced a sum of rupees twenty-five thousand donation to the blind school. The blind school is run on donations from the public.

The school is well known for its role and in producing results. Recognising its efforts, several Governors, Chief Ministers, President of India Mr Abdul Kalam; Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi, State Human Rights Commission Chairman and members either visited the school or appreciated their efforts.

Chokka Rao, who himself is visually challenged, is a retired Gazetted Head Master and founded it on 4th January 1996. DWAB is running a secondary School called Nalgonda School for the Blind with residential facilities for the Visually Impaired students providing free education and boarding in a spacious four stories building of 15000sqf area. It runs classes from 1 to 10th class.

It’s journey began with just three students. It currently has 97 blind students. Recently, the School also started English medium from Class 1 to 7.

The organization could construct its own building for school and hostel which can accommodate 300 Blind children [Boys & Girls] with all basic amenities.

It is purely run on the basis of donations. 24 batches of 10th class students passed out with 100% results. Wellover 100 visually challenged from this school secured government jobs. About 600 students have gone for higher studies. Lot of its students have got jobs in very good organizations and settled.

Nearly 20 people work to run the school.

Chokka Rao, who is also a Secretary of 40 plus years old national body, All India Confederation for the blind thanked Shri Nadipally Anand Rao for his kind gesture. His kind gesture of rupees 25,000/- donation will go a long way in running the Blind School, he said while speaking to the media at the Telangana State Human Rights Commission office located at Gruhakalpa, Nampally in Hyderabad today.