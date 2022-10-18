Shri Narendra Modi commends ‘Troo Good’, for making available millets in tasty snacks form, at highly affordable cost!

Hyderabad, October 2022: Troo Good – making accessible highly nutritious Millet based snacks, priced below Rs 10, to bridge the malnourishment quotient, was officially nominated among a curated set of innovative start-ups to showcase their affordable products to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan – 2022. The PM Kisan Samman Sammelan was organized by the Ministry Of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, at the IARI ground in New Delhi.

Troo Good also recently bagged the Best Startup (Scaling-Up) – Poshak Anaj Award 2022; presented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, ICAR, and IIMR. These awards and recognitions reinforce Troo Good’s belief in developing affordable products with nutritional abundance, says Raju Bhupati, Founder and CEO, Troo Good.

Troo Good was founded on the tenets of Taste, Nutrition, and Affordability. In its lightening growth, Troo Good has always preferred to include numerous socially deserving communities such as SHG, Farmers, and many Tribal denizens into its rapidly expanding vision. It has set up 4 factories across 3 States of AP, Telangana, and Chattisgarh, and through them, an excess of 20 Million Millet Chikkis are produced every month. Millet Chikki is formulated with a proprietary methodology to enhance the nutritional availability of the product. It is very rich in Protein, Fibre, and Calcium which tremendously contribute to combating nutritional deficiency in Children, Pregnant Women at large. Troo Good promotes Local Hiring, Local Procurement, Local Production, and Local Selling to ensure localized development. Millet Chikkis are currently sold through 15,000 + Kirana Stores and MT Chains, 25000 + schools, and Anganwadi centers in 5 states.

Troo Good raised nearly 9 Million USD so far with OAKS Asset Management and Sashi Reddi and his family office.