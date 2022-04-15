Shri. Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister inaugurates K K Patel Hospital

New Delhi: 15th April 2022: Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated the K K Patel hospital, a Marengo Asia Healthcare network hospital, at Bhuj. The event was also graced by several dignitaries Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Swami Mahantpurani Dharmnandandan Dasji Swami (Central Health Minister), Manshukhbhai Mandaviya, (Health Minister Gujarat), Rushikeshbhai Patel (Education Minister of Gujarat), Jitubhai Vadhani and Dr Nima Ben Acharya (Speaker Gujarat Government). The launch witnessed an overwhelming crowd of almost 20,000 attendees who eagerly waited to see the opening of a super-specialty hospital that would be an answer to the treatment of several health challenges and diseases which saw them seeking medical interventions out of Bhuj.

Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, while dedicating the 200 bedded K K Patel Super-speciality Hospital at Bhuj, says, “I extend my congratulations to the people of Bhuj and Gujarat. Leaving the destruction of the earthquake behind, people of Kutch, with their hard work and toil, are writing a new destiny for this area. I laud the efforts of the Levua Patel Trust for establishing the modern super specialty hospital Bhuj has got today for the medical needs of people of Kutch.”

The addition of K K Patel Super Specialty Hospital, the third hospital of Marengo Asia Healthcare network, takes the total bed strength to 1300 plus, with approximately 3500 employees, and about 450 doctors. Marengo Asia Healthcare is a network of hospitals with a vision to emerge as one of the leading healthcare hospital chain in the country based on the principles of “Patient first” in which “all decisions are taken keeping the patient in centre”. K K Patel Super Speciality Hospital has been built by the Levua Patel Trust.

CIMS (Marengo Asia network Hospital) will share clinical expertise and manage the entire day to day operations of the KKPH Hospital. The endeavour is to manage all complex cases at K K Patel Hospital through the medical expertise of CIMS Hospital.KKP Super Speciality hospital will commence its operations in super-specialised services like Cardiac Sciences, Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Emergency & Trauma, Neurosurgery, cancer care etc. The hospital is fully equipped with latest medical equipments, such as Cardiac Cath lab, CT & MRI besides complete advanced diagnostics services. The hospital is also equipped with the best of clinical talent, processes, and infrastructure.