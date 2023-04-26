Shri R. K. Nair, Former ED (CC), NTPC honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award on National P R Day

Mumbai, 26th April, 2023: On the occasion of National PR Day, the Press Club of India, Public Sector PR Forum (PSPRF), and Public Relations Society, Delhi honoured Shri R.K. Nair, Former Executive Director (CC), NTPC, with the Life Time Achievement Award. Shri R.K. Nair has been an eminent personality in Corporate Communications in the country and one of the founding members of the Public Sector Public Relations Forum (PSPRF).

In a function organised on the occasion of National PR Day, Shri Uma Kanth Lakhera, President, Press Club of India, Shri P.D. Hindwan, President, PSPRF, and Shri S.S. Rao, Chairman, PR Society presented the award in the presence of a large number of members from Media and Corporate Communications function.

Shri Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, DMRC, Dr Jaishri Jethwaney, Veteran PR personality and Shri Uma Kanth Lakhera, President , Press Club of India was also felicitated with Life Time Achievement Award in the same function