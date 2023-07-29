Shri Shri Rukmini Dwarkadhish: A Centre for Permanent Happiness by ISKCON Dwarka, Delhi

In May next year ISKCON Dwarka is set to unveil the Shri Shri Rukmini Dwarkadhish—a magnificent new temple building that would continue to work for the wellbeing of the society. Spread across two picturesque acres, this visionary center is poised to offer various initiatives, carefully designed to propel the community towards unparalleled growth and holistic well-being.

Throughout the years, ISKCON Dwarka has been passionately involved in a multitude of initiatives, one of which involves providing nutritious meals to those in need. Amidst the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization stepped up its efforts and distributed over 500,000 packed meals daily. This generous initiative benefitted a wide range of people, including migrants, laborers, refugees, and individuals in isolation, such as the elderly and pregnant women. The humanitarian efforts received immense recognition and appreciation from esteemed figures, including the Prime Minister, Delhi Chief Minister, and leaders from the business community. To this day, ISKCON Dwarka has proudly distributed over 50 million meals and continues its unwavering commitment by providing 25,000 meals daily to those who require assistance.

In response to the healthcare needs during the peak of the pandemic, ISKCON Dwarka established a free 200-bed hospital, treating more than 1800 patients with no casualties. The organization’s commitment to holistic well-being extends beyond physical health to emotional and psychological support. Through counseling services, ISKCON Dwarka has provided guidance and assistance to over 25,000 individuals. The new centre will include dedicated counseling areas equipped with residential facilities, offering support for various life issues, including anxiety, depression, couple problems, and suicidal tendencies. Thousands of individuals are expected to benefit from these counseling services, improving their quality of life.

The upcoming “Centre for Permanent Happiness – ISKCON Dwarka” will house a modern kitchen capable of providing meals to 1 lakh people daily within the premises. This facility ensures that no one within a 10-mile radius of the centre goes hungry, embodying the organization’s commitment to serving the community.

Education plays a vital role in ISKCON Dwarka’s initiatives, with a focus on value-based education for the youth. Thousands of individuals have received this education, equipping them with the tools to stay away from societal challenges such as drug abuse, alcoholism, and smoking. The new centre will feature multiple classrooms, large halls, and residential rooms, providing a conducive environment for individuals to stay away from negative influences and focus on personal and spiritual growth. Special value-based education classrooms will also be available for children, instilling values from an early age and nurturing them into responsible and compassionate individuals.

A highlight of the new centre is the meditation hall, designed to accommodate over 10,000 people. This serene space will host activities such as singing, dancing, and meditation, allowing individuals to find inner peace and connect with their spiritual selves. Additionally, an auditorium is being constructed for live plays, dramas, and educational shows that promote the right kind of values and provide guidance on important issues. Seminars and workshops will be arranged under the value-based education program, addressing challenges such as drug abuse and fostering personal growth.

To support the temple’s development and leave a lasting legacy, individuals have the opportunity to become a Sudama Sevak by sponsoring a tile and having their names engraved on the temple wall.

By sponsoring a tile, individuals not only contribute to the temple’s mission but also showcase their devotion, generosity, and unwavering commitment. This act stands as a testament to their dedication to the cause. Becoming a sponsor entwines one’s legacy with the temple’s ongoing service, serving as an inspiration for others to join in the noble endeavor. To take part in this meaningful initiative, individuals can visit ISKCON Dwarka’s website or Instagram profile and make their donations.

The inauguration of Shri Shri Rukmini Dwarkadhish represents a momentous milestone in the ongoing journey of ISKCON Dwarka, dedicated to offering comprehensive spiritual and holistic services. This visionary center boasts an array of facilities and programs, all dedicated to bringing enduring joy to individuals while fostering personal growth, community well-being, and spiritual enlightenment.