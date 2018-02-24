Shri. Subhash Chandra wins ‘Entrepreneur of the Decade’ Award

The Bombay Management Association (BMA), regarded as one of the best management associations in India awarded Rajya Sabha MP, Shri. Subhash Chandra with “Entrepreneur of the Decade” award. The awards are meant to recognize and honour eminent business leaders for their contribution to the Management Movement and Indian Industry. The 39th edition of the Bombay Management Association (BMA) Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday February 21, 2018 in Mumbai. Led by Mr. S. Ramadorai, Former Vice Chairman, TCS, the jury does a dedicated study of the P&L and balance sheet, governance and contribution to society, community and environment before choosing the winners

On receiving the Entrepreneur of the Decade award, Shri Subhash Chandra, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha said, “I thank the esteem jury and Bombay Management Associate (BMA) to bestow me with the Entrepreneur of the Decade Award. It is humbling to be recognized for my contribution to the industry that employs over five million people today. It has been an enriching journey from the time when we started as India’s first private Hindi satellite channel in 1992 to today, where we reach 1.4 billion viewers across 173 countries. We will also like to thank all our viewers across the globe for their continuous support that has helped us make a private channel into a public movement.”

Headed by Mr. M D Agrawal, President- BMA and Advisor & Director Downstream COE, Global Oil & Gas Practice at Tata Consultancy Services, the corporate awards had seven categories namely – Entrepreneur of the Year, Management Woman Achiever of the Year, Management Man of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Decade, Lifetime Achievement Award, Start-up Man of the year and Jury Special Mention of the Year. The award winners were selected by external and internal jury that comprised of distinguished people such as Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman & MD, Haribhakti Group and Mr. P. R. Ramesh, Chairman, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP.

The Chief Guest of the evening, Mr. Ravi Venkatesan, Chairman, Bank of Baroda, Former MD presented the awards. Moderated by Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti, the ceremony was followed with a panel discussion with the all the awardees.