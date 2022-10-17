Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Transport Finance Company Raises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates by up to 25bps

Hyderabad, October 17, 2022: One of the largest asset financing companies in India Shriram

Transport Finance Company Limited (STFC) and Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF) a part of

the Shriram Group announced a hike in the fixed deposit rates by 5 to 25 basis points (0.05%p.a. to 0.25%p.a.) across different tenures. Customers can earn interest up to 8.90% on FDs, effective from Oct 14, 2022. Introduces a special benefit for women, with an additional 10bps p.a to be paid on all FD rates to women depositors. Shriram City’s long-term credit rating is AA by CRISIL, ICRA, and India Ratings, and Shriram Transport’s CRISIL AA+/Stable.

Additional interest of 0.50% p.a will be paid to Senior Citizen depositors (Completed age 60

years on the date of deposit/renewal).

Additional interest of 0.25% p.a. will be paid on all Renewals, where the deposit is matured.

Additional interest of 0.10% p.a. will be paid to Women Depositors (new feature).