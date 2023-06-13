Shriram Housing Finance Limited Wins Most Innovative Application of The Year – NBFC Award

Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL), a Mumbai based Affordable Housing Finance Company, has won the Award for the Most Innovative Application Of The Year in the NBFC category for its Grihapoorti App at the 2nd Technology Excellence Awards 2023. The award ceremony took place in Mumbai on June 9, 2023.

SHFL’s Grihapoorti App launched in March 2022 is a Tablet based application specially developed for the Company’s sales team, offering a hassle-free, paperless way to manage leads, appraise applicants and on-board customers. Through the Grihapoorti app, the sales team captures data, uploads documents and interacts with downstream teams from the field so that the credit assessment starts on a near real-time basis. Catering to Home Loan and Loan Against Property (LAP) customers, the Grihapoorti App has immensely translated into a reduction in turnaround time and building cost-efficiencies.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ravi Subramanian,MD & CEO, Shriram Housing Finance Limited said,”We are delighted to receive this prestigious Award and thank the jury members for this recognition. This recognition underlines our commitment to leveraging technology to simplify and enhance the home loan experience for our customers. With its cutting-edge features, Grihapoorti has helped us build superior operational and service delivery efficiency.

Sandeep Ranjan, Chief Digital Officer, Shriram Housing Finance Limited said, “Tech is at the forefront of all innovation at SHFL. We have been investing in digital advancement across the value chain to bring in internal efficiencies and improve customer experience. We’ll continue to further innovate processes and features to accelerate downstream processes to offer our customers a superior experience.”

SHFL is among India’s top 3 affordable housing finance companies with an AUM of over Rs. 9000 crore as of May 2023. The company has grown the Assets Under Management (AUM) by 44% CAGR in the last four years and is the fastest-growing affordable housing finance company with the widest distribution network in South India.

The Annual Technology Excellence Awards in its second edition celebrates the outstanding achievements of organizations that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and technological prowess.