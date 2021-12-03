Shriya Som presents Bridal-Festive Collection 2021 – ‘The Wild Iris’

Hyderabad: With the changing of the season and the arrival of a pleasant, cool nip in the air, Hyderabad-based designer, Shriya Som is pleased to announce her 2021 Bridal-Festive collection – ‘The Wild Iris’. Drawing inspiration from the radiant iris flowers that signify new beginnings and bloom in a variety of colours, such as blue, purple, red and white, Shriya’s new collection for the season is a rendezvous between craftsmanship and culture and reflects the idea of new beginnings in the way her signature pieces are reinvented in a fresh avatar.

A reinvention of Shriya’s signature florals, seen in a rendition of embroidery of deeply mysterious iris flower motifs, delicate vines and magnificent blooming foliage, the collection is presented in a combination of ivory, arctic blues, tonal reds and midnight hues, which come together to provide a refreshing colour palette to suit a myriad of tastes and preferences.

In the continued exploration and extension of Shriya Som classics, ‘The Wild Iris’ collection, features key pieces portrayed as textured gowns, layered ruffle dresses with elegant fringe details, ostrich feathered occasion wear, and surface embroidered bridal wear. The collection is a perfect blend of timeless couture through a bold yet elegant interpretation to evening wear. Luxurious new textures, intricate embroideries, and nuanced details come together to create this amalgamation of the traditional and contemporary couture culture.

Speaking about the new collection, designer, Shriya Bhupal says, “The Wild Iris is a celebration of elegance and glamour through bold silhouettes. As a design house, we wanted to explore unconventional fabric techniques and reinvent classics that our brand has come to be known for.”

Shriya’s ‘The Wild Iris’ collection will be available at the Shriya Som flagship store in Hyderabad, as well as other premium multi-designer boutiques like Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Ensemble and Aza, amongst others, all over the country starting from October 22nd, 2021 onwards.