Shubhabrata Saha Appointed as new MD & CEO of AJAX Engineering

Bengaluru, Jan 05, 2023: Ajax Engineering, a leader in Concreting Equipment sector in India, today announced the appointment of Shubhabrata Saha as the new MD & CEO of the company. Shubhabrata served over two decades at Mahindra & Mahindra in various leadership roles. His last assignment at Mahindra was as CEO in Farm Division. He has delivered consistent and sustainable profitable growth while enhancing the brand and network. Shubhabrata comes to Ajax from the $ 3 billion Adventz group where he served as the MD & CEO of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers and the Deputy CEO of their Agribusiness.

The appointment of Shubhabrata will enhance Ajax’s leadership position as a technology driven, innovative and 360-degree concrete solutions provider.

Mr Vijay, Chairman, AJAX Engineering, commenting on the appointment, said “We are delighted to welcome Shubhabrata on board. Ajax has the aim of “Make in India -make for the World” in concrete and allied technologies. His focus on operational excellence, customer centric wins and inclusive leadership will enable us to accelerate our journey and establish us as a premier player in concreting equipment, both nationally and internationally.

Shubhabrata Saha, MD & CEO, AJAX Engineering said, “I eagerly look forward to embark on the new journey with Ajax Engineering. I see the strong brand recognition AJAX has achieved in the Indian market which will provide me a platform to drive rapid growth. Our target is to drive the revenue up to Rs 3000 Cr in next 3 years through a judicious mix of organic and inorganic growth.”

Shubhabrata is an accomplished leader with proven record of achieving outstanding financial outcomes and build strong brand recognition. Over an extensive experience of three decades, he has developed deep understanding of critical business drivers in both consumer and industrial sectors. He has been highly successful in building stakeholder relationships, seizing control of critical problem areas and delivering customer commitments. He has demonstrated entrepreneurial mindset to deliver turnarounds and has also leveraged the triad of data, digital and technology to solve complex problems.