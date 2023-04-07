Shubhashish Homes announces Results for FY 22-23, Posts 70% Y-O-Y Growth in Sales

07 April 2023, Delhi: Jaipur-based real estate startup Shubhashish Homes has posted a massive Year-Over-Year (Y-O-Y) growth of 70% ( Approx. ) in terms of Value of Area Booked.
The financial year of 2022-2023 had bookings of 2.15 lac. sq. feet, almost equivalent to the guidance it provided at the start of the year.
Their per sq. feet realization improved drastically by 30% Y-O-Y.
Shubhashish Homes is a part of the prestigious Shubhashish Group, promoted by Mr. J K Jajoo. Speaking on the development, CEO Mr. Mohit Jajoo said, “FY 22-23 has been a landmark year for Shubhashish Homes. We have more or less achieved all of our objectives.” He also added that they have achieved massive growth in terms of sales booking value of 70% Y-O-Y. “We have already acquired another land parcel, our Phase 2 of Shubhashish Geeta has received its Completion Certificate and we are on track to deliver Phase 2 much before the committed time,” he stated.
Mr. Mohit Jajoo also spoke about how the organization has worked aggressively on their focus areas, namely customer delight & being digital first. “FY 22-23 was more of a foundation year for us wherein other than achieving our objectives we now have on boarded some of the finest teams, consultants, advisors and have invested majorly in learning and development of our teams,” he said.
The organization is hopeful about FY 23-24, which, according to them, would be a growth year. “We will be launching our second project and as per earlier guidance, we are very near to close two more land deals in joint ventures and we should see their launches as well.”
To conclude the announcement, Mr. Mohit Jajoo says, “Real Estate overall will continue its bull run and with our customer delight practices, we are sure we will achieve great numbers.”