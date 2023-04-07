Shubhashish Homes announces Results for FY 22-23, Posts 70% Y-O-Y Growth in Sales

07 April 2023, Delhi: Jaipur-based real estate startup Shubhashish Homes has posted a massive Year-Over-Year (Y-O-Y) growth of 70% ( Approx. ) in terms of Value of Area Booked.

The financial year of 2022-2023 had bookings of 2.15 lac. sq. feet, almost equivalent to the guidance it provided at the start of the year.

Their per sq. feet realization improved drastically by 30% Y-O-Y.