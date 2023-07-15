Shyam Chhabria Takes Helm as CEO of Jjust Group, Joins Forces with Jackky Bhagnani to Forge a Visionary Empire

Mumbai, 15, July 2023: Jjust Group, a leading music & content company known for its exceptional contributions to the Indian music industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Shyam Chhabria as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Chhabria, an experienced industry expert, will join forces with renowned actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani to chart an ambitious path toward building an empire of music and entertainment. With a deep passion for music and a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry, Shyam Chhabria is perfectly poised to lead Jjust Group to new heights. As CEO, he will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of the group, fostering collaborations with talented artists, and driving innovation in music production and content creation across the different verticals of Jjust Group.

Chhabria brings with him a remarkable track record of success in the music & content industry, having held influential positions in prominent companies over the years such as Vh1 Supersonic, VIU India, Times Television Network, and Balaji Telefilms & NDTV Media. Recently with Shyam ’s array of expertise, Jjust Music has launched four new divisions, namely Jjust Kids, Jjust Live, Jjust Originals, and Jjust Pooja, as part of its expansion plan. brings with him a remarkable track record of success in the music & content industry, having held influential positions in prominent companies over the years such as Vh1 Supersonic, VIU India, Times Television Network, and Balaji Telefilms & NDTV Media. Recently with’s array of expertise,Music has launched four new divisions, namelyKids,Live,Originals, andPooja, as part of its expansion plan. With an effort in building Jjust Group, is Jackky Bhagnani, a celebrated actor, producer, and entrepreneur known for his creative vision and impeccable taste. Bhagnani, who has been associated with Jjust Music since its inception, appoints Chhabria to create a cross-cultural music content empire that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Commenting on the appointment, Jackky Bhagnani expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am thrilled to have Shyam on board as the CEO of Jjust Group . His vast knowledge, industry acumen, and passion for music & content make him the perfect leader for our organisation. Together, we will create an empire that not only produces exceptional cross-cultural music but also elevates and empowers artists across genres through different content verticals.” Shyam Chhabria shared his excitement for the new role, stating, “Joining Jjust Group as CEO is an incredible opportunity, and I am honoured to work alongside Jackky Bhagnani . Together, we share a common vision to build an empire that fosters creativity, nurtures talent, and brings the best of music & content to the world. With our combined expertise and shared passion, we are ready to make a lasting impact on the industry.”