Shyam Steel launches “Shyam Steel Apna Ghar” Application (App) to address various needs of Individual Home Builders

Mumbai: Shyam Steel, one of leading producers and manufacturers of TMT Bars announced the launch of an Application (App) “Shyam Steel Apna Ghar”, an initiative to provide consumers hassle-free purchase of TMT bars. The App will not only make purchase of TMT bars easier for the consumers but also boost the sales of Shyam Steel’s dealers and distributers who are badly affected due to ongoing pandemic-led crisis in retail market.

Shyam Steel Apna Ghar will be providing complete holistic solution to the individual home builders. In the first phase, consumers can order TMT bars in just few clicks and redeem amazing cash backs and gifts. In the second phase Shyam Steel will be launching a complete solution package for the home builders encircling Bhumi Puja to Griha Pravesh. The home builders will be provided with relevant information, inspirational ideas and reliable contacts at their fingertips. The app will act as an expert guide for any building construction activities. Shyam Steel is targeting a huge consumer reach through this App and expects around two to five thousand orders a month.

Commenting on the app launch Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said, “Through this App we are aiming to redefine the construction sector. Buying TMT Bars will be hassle free and we will be able to engage with the consumers in a timely manner. Shyam Steel has always been in forefront with consumer driven technology innovation. The App will aim to address all the concerns of individual home builders and uplift the business of dealers by providing them huge consumer market.”

It was observed that buying TMT bars, is a very hectic and time-consuming task for the consumers especially during COVID- 19 crisis. Earlier the process included Consumer’s registration on website > wait (for agent to connect) > Guidance from the agent > Request to purchase > Employee will connect > site verification > Final Purchase through dealers. Now through this App, the earlier long process will be eliminated, and purchase will be much easier and less hectic. The new process will include Consumers’ registrations> get the estimate budget (according to their needs) > Guidance (agent) > make final purchase > Redeem Gifts.

The Company is now on a steady expansion mode braving the disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The Company, an integral partner of building new India, is equally committed to meaningfully contribute to the realization of the target of 300 Million Tonnes steel production by 2030-31 in keeping with the National Steel Policy announced by the Government of India towards transforming India into a self-reliant $ 5-trillion economy.